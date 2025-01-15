News
Seven Seas Licenses The Devil Princess Light Novels, 5 Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:Title: Wimpy Demon King and Tsundere Hero
Creator(s): Haruo Natsuno
Release Date: November 2025, Seven Seas BL Label imprint
Summary:
Prince Ike embarked on an epic quest with one goal: defeat the evil Demon King of Mano and free his kingdom from fear. Disguised as a woman, Ike hopes to feign being kidnapped and get closer to the king. Things almost go according to plan, but right before Ike can make the deadly strike, he's knocked out by the Demon King's retainers. When he comes to, he discovers that he's not chained up or being kept a prisoner and is instead treated to a meal! Still full of fight, Ike declares he won't be going anywhere until he defeats the Demon King.
Unfortunately for Prince Ike, the supposedly great and powerful Demon King is actually a huge wimp! Every time Ike tries to attack him, the demon just runs away or hides. It becomes a daily occurrence, and before Ike knows it, he's actually learning a lot about this Demon King. Like how he treasures all of his houseplants, and he's quite a worry wart over everyone—even Ike! As the two spend more time together, will this lead to something unexpected?
Title: I’m the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! (manga)
Creator(s): Yomu Mishima (original novel), Ju Ishiguchi (art), Nadare Takamine (original character designs)
Release Date: October 2025
Summary:
Ever since she saw Count Banfield valiantly protect her home planet from space pirates, Emma Rodman has wanted to be a knight. She'd gladly give her life defending the innocent and protecting her lord's domain. Unfortunately, her final test at the knights' academy has earned her a D-ranking, the lowest of the low! What a disaster! Now she's relegated to a remote border planet and her squad are a bunch of useless layabouts. Should she call it quits? Or will this isolation give her room to grow and shine?
Title: Don't Hold Back, Lord Hades
Creator(s): FOXIES BUSHO (writer), Clione. (artist)
Release Date: August 2025, Steamship imprint
Summary:
In the Realm of the Gods, new goddess Persephone spends her days tending to her fields of flowers. Every new sprout comes at the cost of an old one withering and dying—which is how she meets the handsome but taciturn Hades, who visits to collect the dead.
Persephone grieves for the death of her beloved plants, but Hades's warmth and encouragement touch her heart. Persephone learns Hades is a victim of the Gods' conspiracy, and she offers up her own body to save the Lord of the Underworld! Can their passion stand against all of Olympus?
Title: Ripples in the River
Creator(s): Zeniko Sumiya
Release Date: October 2025, Seven Seas BL Label imprint
Summary:
Tanba and Utagawa have been together for over ten years, but Uta still can't believe he's landed such a stud, and Tanba still gets blindsided when his young-at-heart boyfriend switches into adult mode. It's a non-stop whirlwind of love that sends both their hearts skipping!
Title: The Devil Princess (light novels)
Creator(s): Biyori Harunohi (writer), Geso Umiu (artist)
Release Date: August 2025, Airship imprint
Summary:
In the Holy Kingdom of Talitelud, the second prince welcomes his precious newborn Yulucia as a blessing—but no one suspects the truth: she's a devil in disguise. Once a fearsome demon of the shadowy realm, Yulucia longed for a brighter world filled with family, friends, and light. Defying her dark origins, she tore through a summoning gate and was reborn as a human baby.
Now revered as the prophesied Saint, Yulucia hides her demonic hunger beneath an innocent facade. But how long can she keep her secret? As dangerous schemes close in and whispers of her true nature spread, Yulucia must balance her love for humanity with the darkness that still resides within.
Title: Let Me See the Real You, Senpai!
Creator(s): Yuho Okita
Release Date: September 2025, Seven Seas BL Label imprint
Summary:
Haruki is a shut-in who has a hard time talking to people in real life. But online, he's an enigmatic VTuber with over 700k followers! It took five years to grow his fanbase, but he's hit a serious plateau. When he gets a chance to collab with Yuu, a brand-new femboy VTuber, he gets a huge boost in followers—and maybe a friend too?! But when they finally meet IRL, it turns out that the voice behind Yuu is actually an incredibly handsome man! Can Yuu bring out Haruki's true nature and help him be more comfortable in his own skin? Log on for this Boys' Love Vtuber romance!
