Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Game's PC Trailer Previews Graphics Presets, Steam Deck Compatibility

Video shows minimum, recommended, ultra graphics presets for January 23 release

Square Enix unveiled on Thursday a new trailer for its Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game ahead of its PC release, and it previews the minimum, recommended, or ultra graphics presets. The company also streamed videos that reveal that the game has been verified for compatibility on Steam Deck.

Your first look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth running on Steam Deck. Learn more: http://sqex.link/VIISD(@finalfantasyvii)January 16

The PC version will have 4K resolution, a maximum framerate of 120 fps (frames per second), NVIDIA DLSS functionality that will result in faster framerates and upscaled image quality, and mouse and keyboard support. The release will also feature a customizable on-screen NPC count.

The game will debut on Steam and Epic Games Store on PC on January 23.

Image via Square Enix © Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

launched worldwide in February 2024 on two discs for5.

Square Enix describes the game:

After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.

Square Enix is also offering a "twin pack" bundle including both Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth .

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The game's new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version with additional content launched in June 2021 on PS5, December 2021 on PC via the Epic Games Store, and June 2022 on PC via Steam.

Source: Email correspondence