Ririko Tsujita's Koi da no Ai da no Sequel Manga Ends on February 21

The March issue of'smagazine revealed last Friday that'ssequel manga will end in the magazine's next issue on February 21.

The issue additionally revealed that Shichimi 's Oshitai Shite Orimasu manga will also end in the magazine's next issue.

Koi da no Ai da no ~Kimi wa Boku no Taiyō da~ launched in LaLa in November 2023. Hakusensha published the manga's second compiled book volume in November 2024.

The original Koi da no Ai da no manga is itself a sequel to Tsujita's earlier The Secret Notes of Lady Kanoko ( Warau Kanoko-sama ) manga. The Warau Kanoko-sama manga focuses on protagonist Kanoko Naedoko, a third-year middle school girl who constantly moves from school to school due to family work circumstances. Making few connections due to the constant transfers, she only notes down people she finds interesting in a notebook full of her observations of people, which ends up being helpful when she is inevitably roped into solving people's love problems.

In Koi da no Ai da no , Kanoko, now a first-year high school student, comes to an agreement with her parents to live in a dorm so she can stay in one high school. She reunites with some characters from the previous manga, and pledges to change her image in high school. Recruited into the newspaper club for her information-gathering skills, she quickly finds out that different clubs in the school merit different budgets and different social standings. She engages in information warfare to raise the standing of the newspaper club, while also solving people's romantic issues, all while remaining oblivious to her own.

The Secret Notes of Lady Kanoko ran in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine from 2007 to 2009, and received three volumes. Tokyopop released two of the series' three volumes in English. Koi da no Ai da no ran in LaLa from 2009 to 2016, and received 11 volumes.