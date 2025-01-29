News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 26-February 1
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Apothecary Diaries, The Dangers in My Heart anime; Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards, Home Sweet Home manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 Part 1 BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|January 28
The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|January 28
Ninja Scroll BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$24.98
|January 28
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Boy's Abyss Graphic Novel (GN) 8
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 28
The Color of the End: Mission in the Apocalypse GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 28
The Dragon Knight's Beloved GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 28
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 28
The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 28
Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 28
Hitorijime My Hero GN 15
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 28
Home Sweet Home GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 28
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 28
How Do We Relationship? GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 28
I Picked Up This World's Strategy Guide GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 28
I'll Never Be Your Crown Princess! – Betrothed GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 28
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|January 28
Karate Survivor In Another World GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 28
Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 28
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 7
|Vertical
|US$14.95
|January 28
The New Gate GN 13
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|January 28
Otaku Elf GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 28
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 11
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 28
The Summer You Were There GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 28
Suzume GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.95
|January 28
Takahashi from the Bike Shop GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 28
Toppu GP GN 13
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 28
Vampire Hunter D Omnibus GN 7
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|January 28
Watch Dogs Tokyo GN 3
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|January 28
Welcome to Ghost Mansion GN 1
|Titan
|US$12.99
|January 28
When the Villainess Seduces the Main Heroine GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 28
Yokai Cats GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 28
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Accidentally in Love: The Witch, the Knight, and the Love Potion Slipup GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 29
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 13
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 28
As the Gods Will GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 28
Boy's Abyss GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 28
Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 28
The Color of the End: Mission in the Apocalypse GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 21
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 28
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 29
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 28
The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting Is Wanted as a Bride GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 29
Gamaran: Shura GN 28
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 28
Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 28
Hitorijime My Hero GN 15
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 28
Home Sweet Home GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 28
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|January 28
How Do We Relationship? GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 28
I Picked Up This World's Strategy Guide GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! GN 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 29
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|January 28
Killing Line GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|January 28
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 28
Me & Roboco GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 28
Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 29
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 28
The New Gate GN 13
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|January 28
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 28
Otaku Elf GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 28
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 11
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 28
Shojo Null GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 28
Suzume GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 28
Takahashi from the Bike Shop GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
Tenmaku Cinema GNs 1-3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|January 28
Toppu GP GN 13
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 28
Watch Dogs Tokyo GN 3
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|January 28
Welcome to Ghost Mansion GN 1
|Titan
|US$8.99
|January 28
When the Villainess Seduces the Main Heroine GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 28
WIND BREAKER GN 18
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 28
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 28
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Dagashi-ya Yahagi: Setting Up a Sweets Shop in Another World Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 31
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 16
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 28
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 30
Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 46
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 27
Meals Made to Order: How to Domesticate Your Dragon with Delicacies! Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 27
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 30
Rebuild World Novel 6 Part 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 29
The Reincarnator and the Goblin Maiden's Happily Ever After: Using a Past Life to Keep a Joyful Wife Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 27
Shannon Wants to Die! Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 28
Tearmoon Empire Novel 14
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 28
Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 30
Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 30
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Switch, PC game
|Sunblink
|US$39.99
|January 30
Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos Switch, PS5, PS4 game
|Idea Factory International
|US$39.99
|January 30
Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Switch, PS5, PS4 game
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|January 30
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.