News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 26-February 1

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Apothecary Diaries, The Dangers in My Heart anime; Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards, Home Sweet Home manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 Part 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 January 28
The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 January 28
Ninja Scroll BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$24.98 January 28

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Boy's Abyss Graphic Novel (GN) 8Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 28
The Color of the End: Mission in the Apocalypse GN 1Cite Yen Press US$15.00 January 28
The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 January 28
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 28
The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 28
Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 28
Hitorijime My Hero GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 28
Home Sweet Home GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 28
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 28
How Do We Relationship? GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 28
I Picked Up This World's Strategy Guide GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 28
I'll Never Be Your Crown Princess! – Betrothed GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 28
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 8Please Viz Media US$25.00 January 28
Karate Survivor In Another World GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 28
Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 28
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 7Please Vertical US$14.95 January 28
The New Gate GN 13Please One Peace Books US$11.95 January 28
Otaku Elf GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 28
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 11Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 28
The Summer You Were There GN 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 28
Suzume GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.95 January 28
Takahashi from the Bike Shop GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 28
Toppu GP GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 28
Vampire Hunter D Omnibus GN 7Please Dark Horse US$24.99 January 28
Watch Dogs Tokyo GN 3Please Tokyopop US$14.99 January 28
Welcome to Ghost Mansion GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 January 28
When the Villainess Seduces the Main Heroine GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 28
Yokai Cats GN 9Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 28

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accidentally in Love: The Witch, the Knight, and the Love Potion Slipup GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 29
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 13Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 28
As the Gods Will GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 28
Boy's Abyss GN 8Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 28
Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 28
The Color of the End: Mission in the Apocalypse GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 28
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 29Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 28
The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting Is Wanted as a Bride GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 29
Gamaran: Shura GN 28Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 28
Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 28
Hitorijime My Hero GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 28
Home Sweet Home GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 28
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 January 28
How Do We Relationship? GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 28
I Picked Up This World's Strategy Guide GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 29
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 8Please Viz Media US$16.99 January 28
Killing Line GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 January 28
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 28
Me & Roboco GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 28
Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 29
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 28
The New Gate GN 13Please One Peace Books US$11.95 January 28
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 28
Otaku Elf GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 28
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 28
Shojo Null GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 28
Suzume GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 28
Takahashi from the Bike Shop GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
Tenmaku Cinema GNs 1-3Please Viz Media US$6.99 each January 28
Toppu GP GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 28
Watch Dogs Tokyo GN 3Please Tokyopop US$9.99 January 28
Welcome to Ghost Mansion GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 January 28
When the Villainess Seduces the Main Heroine GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 28
WIND BREAKER GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 28

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 January 28

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dagashi-ya Yahagi: Setting Up a Sweets Shop in Another World Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 31
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 16Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 28
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 30
Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 46Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 27
Meals Made to Order: How to Domesticate Your Dragon with Delicacies! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 27
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 30
Rebuild World Novel 6 Part 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 29
The Reincarnator and the Goblin Maiden's Happily Ever After: Using a Past Life to Keep a Joyful Wife Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 27
Shannon Wants to Die! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 28
Tearmoon Empire Novel 14Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 28
Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 30
Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 30

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Switch, PC gamePlease Sunblink US$39.99 January 30
Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos Switch, PS5, PS4 gameCite Idea Factory International US$39.99 January 30
Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Switch, PS5, PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$59.99 January 30


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
