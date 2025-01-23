News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 19-25
posted on by Alex Mateo
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids anime; Tokyo Alien Bros., Everyone’s Darling Has a Secret manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bubblegum Crash BDPlease
|AnimEigo
|US$24.95
|January 21
|Horimiya: The Missing Pieces BD/DVDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|January 21
|The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|January 21
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After God (Graphic Novel) GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 21
|After School Etude GN 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 21
|Ako and Bambi GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 21
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 21
|Ayakashi Triangle GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 21
|Bungo Stray Dogs: Dazai, Chuuya, Age Fifteen GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Call the Name of the Night GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|A Cat From Our World and the Forgotten Witch GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 21
|Cat on the Hero's Lap GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 21
|Chained Soldier GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Cheerful Amnesia GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Days With My Stepsister GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 21
|Dogs and Punching Bags GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|January 21
|Dra-Q GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 21
|Everyone’s Darling Has a Secret GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 21
|From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won't Leave Me Alone GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Gachiakuta GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 21
|The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|The Great Cleric GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 21
|Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 21
|Hell is Dark with No Flowers GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 21
|The Holy Grail of Eris GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|How My Daddies Became Mates GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 21
|I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 21
|I Cross-Dressed for the IRL Meetup GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$16.99
|January 21
|I'm Here, Beside You GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 21
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 21
|Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 21
|Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 21
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 21
|The Lady Knight and the Beast-Eared Child GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 21
|Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 21
|Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Miss Savage Fang GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Monster Marriage Shop GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 21
|My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered —AΩ— GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|My Kitten is a Picky Eater GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 21
|Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 21
|Only I Know the World Is Ending and Getting Killed by Rampaging Beasts Only Makes Me Stronger GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 21
|Record of Ragnarok GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 21
|Red River Omnibus GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|January 21
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 21
|Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Sasaki and Miyano GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Sasaki and Peeps GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 21
|Shadows House GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 21
|Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|January 21
|Shy GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Snowball Earth GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 21
|So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Spring Storm and Monster GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 21
|Sword Art Online: Kiss and Fly GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Tokyo Alien Bros. GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 21
|Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 21
|Trillion Game GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 21
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
|Undead Unluck GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 21
|Vagabond Definitive Edition GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$55.00
|January 21
|Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 21
|Your Forma GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 21
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accidentally Summoned (Oops, sorry.) GN 9Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.06
|January 24
|After God GN 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 21
|Ako and Bambi GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|January 21
|Boss Wife GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 21
|Bungo Stray Dogs: Dazai, Chuuya, Age Fifteen GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Call the Name of the Night GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Chained Soldier GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Cheerful Amnesia GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|The Child Loved by God GN 5Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.06
|January 24
|Days With My Stepsister GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Dogs and Punching Bags GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$14.99
|January 21
|Dra-Q GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|January 21
|The Dropout 1-Star: Magician Unconsciously Uses Cheats Today As Well GNs 1-2Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.06 each
|January 24
|Everyone’s Darling Has a Secret GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won't Leave Me Alone GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects GNs 7-8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99 each
|January 22
|Gachiakuta GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 21
|The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Grandpa is Summoned GNs 10-11Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.06 each
|January 24
|Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Hell is Dark with No Flowers GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|The Holy Grail of Eris GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 21
|I Aim For a Relaxed Life in Another World with the Fluffies! GN 6Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.06
|January 24
|I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 21
|I Cross-Dressed for the IRL Meetup GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 21
|I'm Here, Beside You GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 21
|Imperial Reincarnation: I Came, I Saw, I Survived GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 22
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 22
|Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 21
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|The Life Trajectory of an Evil Queen GNs 1-2Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.06 each
|January 24
|Live Freely in Another World With an Equipment Manufacturing Cheat GN 4Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.06
|January 24
|Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 21
|MF Ghost GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 21
|Miss Savage Fang GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|My Engagement Got Broken off (lol) GN 4Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.06
|January 24
|My Lady Just Wants to Relax GN 6Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.06
|January 24
|Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 21
|Record of Ragnarok GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 21
|Reincarnated old hag can't leave things alone! GN 5Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.06
|January 24
|The Rip-Off Izakaya GNs 7-8Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.06 each
|January 24
|Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Sasaki and Miyano GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Sasaki and Peeps GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Shadows House GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|January 21
|Shy GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Snowball Earth GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 21
|So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Spring Storm and Monster GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 21
|Sword Art Online: Kiss and Fly GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Tokyo Alien Bros. GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 21
|Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Trillion Game GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 21
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Undead Unluck GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 21
|Where to Go in a Whole Other World? GN 11Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.06
|January 24
|Ya Boy Kongming! GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 21
|Your Forma GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 21
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 21
|Blade & Bastard Novel 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|January 21
|Even a Replica Can Fall in Love Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 21
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$16.00
|January 21
|Gods' Games We Play Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|January 21
|Hell is Dark with No Flowers Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 21
|Hero Syndrome Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|January 21
|If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 21
|Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|January 21
|My Happy Marriage Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|January 21
|Online! Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 21
|Sabikui Bisco Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 21
|Sasaki and Peeps Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|January 21
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm: Short Story Collection Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 22
|Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 5Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 21
|Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 24
|Even a Replica Can Fall in Love Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 21
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 11.5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 23
|Gods' Games We Play Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 21
|Hell is Dark with No Flowers Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 21
|Hero Syndrome Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 21
|If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 21
|Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 21
|My Happy Marriage Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 21
|Sasaki and Peeps Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 21
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 23
|Online! Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$3.99
|January 21
|Sabikui Bisco Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 21
|The Trials and Tribulations of My Next Life as a Noblewoman Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 24
|When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 20
|You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 23
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$69.99
|January 23
|Ninja Gaiden 2 Black PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameCite
|Koei Tecmo
|US$49.99
|January 24
|SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Bandai Namco
|US$39.99
|January 23
