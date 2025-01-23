×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 19-25

posted on by Alex Mateo
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids anime; Tokyo Alien Bros., Everyone’s Darling Has a Secret manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bubblegum Crash BDPlease AnimEigo US$24.95 January 21
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces BD/DVDCite Crunchyroll US$69.98 January 21
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$69.98 January 21

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After God (Graphic Novel) GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 21
After School Etude GN 2Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 January 21
Ako and Bambi GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 January 21
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 21
Ayakashi Triangle GN 13Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dazai, Chuuya, Age Fifteen GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Call the Name of the Night GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
A Cat From Our World and the Forgotten Witch GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21
Cat on the Hero's Lap GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 21
Chained Soldier GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Cheerful Amnesia GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Days With My Stepsister GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21
Dogs and Punching Bags GNPlease Vertical US$24.95 January 21
Dra-Q GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 21
Everyone’s Darling Has a Secret GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won't Leave Me Alone GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Gachiakuta GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 21
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
The Great Cleric GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 21
Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 12Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21
Hell is Dark with No Flowers GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
How My Daddies Became Mates GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 21
I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21
I Cross-Dressed for the IRL Meetup GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$16.99 January 21
I'm Here, Beside You GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 21
Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 4Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 21
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 21
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 9Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21
The Lady Knight and the Beast-Eared Child GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21
Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21
Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Miss Savage Fang GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Monster Marriage Shop GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered —AΩ— GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
My Kitten is a Picky Eater GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 21
Only I Know the World Is Ending and Getting Killed by Rampaging Beasts Only Makes Me Stronger GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 21
Record of Ragnarok GN 13Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 21
Red River Omnibus GN 2Please Viz Media US$16.99 January 21
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 21
Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Sasaki and Miyano GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Sasaki and Peeps GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 12Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 21
Shadows House GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21
Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 2Please Vertical US$13.95 January 21
Shy GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Snowball Earth GN 4Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 21
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Spring Storm and Monster GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 5Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 21
Sword Art Online: Kiss and Fly GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 21Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Tokyo Alien Bros. GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 21
Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 11Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 21
Trillion Game GN 3Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 21
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21
Undead Unluck GN 18Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 21
Vagabond Definitive Edition GN 1 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$55.00 January 21
Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 21
Your Forma GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accidentally Summoned (Oops, sorry.) GN 9Please alphapolis US$7.06 January 24
After God GN 2Cite Viz Media US$10.99 January 21
Ako and Bambi GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 January 21
Boss Wife GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 21
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dazai, Chuuya, Age Fifteen GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Call the Name of the Night GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Chained Soldier GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Cheerful Amnesia GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
The Child Loved by God GN 5Please alphapolis US$7.06 January 24
Days With My Stepsister GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Dogs and Punching Bags GNPlease Vertical US$14.99 January 21
Dra-Q GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 January 21
The Dropout 1-Star: Magician Unconsciously Uses Cheats Today As Well GNs 1-2Please alphapolis US$7.06 each January 24
Everyone’s Darling Has a Secret GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won't Leave Me Alone GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects GNs 7-8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 each January 22
Gachiakuta GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 21
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Grandpa is Summoned GNs 10-11Please alphapolis US$7.06 each January 24
Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Hell is Dark with No Flowers GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 21
I Aim For a Relaxed Life in Another World with the Fluffies! GN 6Please alphapolis US$7.06 January 24
I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 21
I Cross-Dressed for the IRL Meetup GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 21
I'm Here, Beside You GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 21
Imperial Reincarnation: I Came, I Saw, I Survived GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 22
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 22
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 21
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
The Life Trajectory of an Evil Queen GNs 1-2Please alphapolis US$7.06 each January 24
Live Freely in Another World With an Equipment Manufacturing Cheat GN 4Please alphapolis US$7.06 January 24
Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 21
MF Ghost GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 21
Miss Savage Fang GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
My Engagement Got Broken off (lol) GN 4Please alphapolis US$7.06 January 24
My Lady Just Wants to Relax GN 6Please alphapolis US$7.06 January 24
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 21
Record of Ragnarok GN 13Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 21
Reincarnated old hag can't leave things alone! GN 5Please alphapolis US$7.06 January 24
The Rip-Off Izakaya GNs 7-8Please alphapolis US$7.06 each January 24
Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Sasaki and Miyano GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Sasaki and Peeps GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Shadows House GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 January 21
Shy GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Snowball Earth GN 4Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 21
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Spring Storm and Monster GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 5Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 21
Sword Art Online: Kiss and Fly GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 21Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Tokyo Alien Bros. GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 21
Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Trillion Game GN 3Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 21
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21
Undead Unluck GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 21
Where to Go in a Whole Other World? GN 11Please alphapolis US$7.06 January 24
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 21
Your Forma GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 21

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21
Blade & Bastard Novel 3Cite Yen Press US$20.00 January 21
Even a Replica Can Fall in Love Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 January 21
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$16.00 January 21
Gods' Games We Play Novel 4Please Yen Press US$16.00 January 21
Hell is Dark with No Flowers Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21
Hero Syndrome Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 January 21
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21
Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky NovelPlease Yen Press US$16.00 January 21
My Happy Marriage Novel 8Please Yen Press US$16.00 January 21
Online! Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 21
Sabikui Bisco Novel 9Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 8Please Yen Press US$16.00 January 21

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm: Short Story Collection Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 22
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 5Cite Yen Press US$8.99 January 21
Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 24
Even a Replica Can Fall in Love Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 21
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 11.5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 23
Gods' Games We Play Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 21
Hell is Dark with No Flowers Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 21
Hero Syndrome Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 21
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 21
Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky NovelPlease Yen Press US$8.99 January 21
My Happy Marriage Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 21
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 21
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 23
Online! Novel 5Please Yen Press US$3.99 January 21
Sabikui Bisco Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 21
The Trials and Tribulations of My Next Life as a Noblewoman Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 24
When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 20
You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 23

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC gamePlease Square Enix US$69.99 January 23
Ninja Gaiden 2 Black PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameCite Koei Tecmo US$49.99 January 24
SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Bandai Namco US$39.99 January 23


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 12-18
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives