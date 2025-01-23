North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 19-25

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

After God (Graphic Novel) GN 2 Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 21

After School Etude GN 2 Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 January 21

Ako and Bambi GN 4 AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 January 21

Ayakashi Triangle GN 13 Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21

Bungo Stray Dogs: Dazai, Chuuya, Age Fifteen GN 3 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Call the Name of the Night GN 5 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

A Cat From Our World and the Forgotten Witch GN 4 Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21

Cat on the Hero's Lap GN 4 Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 21

Chained Soldier GN 10 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Cheerful Amnesia GN 5 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Days With My Stepsister GN 2 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 8 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21

Dogs and Punching Bags GN Please Vertical US$24.95 January 21

Dra-Q GN 1 Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 21

Everyone’s Darling Has a Secret GN 1 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 9 Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won't Leave Me Alone GN 2 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Gachiakuta GN 5 Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 21

The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 8 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 7 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

The Great Cleric GN 12 Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 21

Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 12 Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21

Hell is Dark with No Flowers GN 1 Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21

The Holy Grail of Eris GN 9 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

How My Daddies Became Mates GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 21

I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21

I Cross-Dressed for the IRL Meetup GN 3 Please Kodansha USA US$16.99 January 21

I'm Here, Beside You GN 1 Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 12 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 21

Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 4 Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 21

Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 4 Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 21

Kowloon Generic Romance GN 9 Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21

The Lady Knight and the Beast-Eared Child GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21

Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage GN 3 Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21

Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim GN 2 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Miss Savage Fang GN 2 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Monster Marriage Shop GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21

My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered —AΩ— GN 7 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

My Kitten is a Picky Eater GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 21

Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 5 Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 21

Only I Know the World Is Ending and Getting Killed by Rampaging Beasts Only Makes Me Stronger GN 1 Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 21

Record of Ragnarok GN 13 Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 21

Red River Omnibus GN 2 Please Viz Media US$16.99 January 21

ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 6 Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 21

Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! GN 5 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Sasaki and Miyano GN 10 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Sasaki and Peeps GN 3 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 12 Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 21

Shadows House GN 8 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 5 Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 21

Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 2 Please Vertical US$13.95 January 21

Shy GN 9 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Snowball Earth GN 4 Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 21

So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 7 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Spring Storm and Monster GN 2 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 5 Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 21

Sword Art Online : Kiss and Fly GN 3 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 3 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 21 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Tokyo Alien Bros. GN 1 Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 21

Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood GN 2 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 11 Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 21

Trillion Game GN 3 Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 21

Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 9 Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 21

Undead Unluck GN 18 Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 21

Vagabond Definitive Edition GN 1 (hardcover) Please Viz Media US$55.00 January 21

Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 21