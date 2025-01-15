News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 12-18
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, Rurouni Kenshin anime; Beyblade X, Firefly Wedding manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akiba Girls BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|January 14
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2 BD/DVDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|January 14
|Naruto Shippūden Set 5 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|January 14
|Rurouni Kenshin BD 1Please
|Aniplex of America
|US$144.98
|January 14
|Rurouni Kenshin BD 2Please
|Aniplex of America
|US$144.98
|January 14
|Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|January 14
|The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Season 1 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|January 14
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|365 Days to the Wedding Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 14
|Ajin - Demi-Human Complete GN 2Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$24.95
|January 14
|The Barbarian's Bride GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 14
|Beyblade X GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 14
|BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 14
|Case Closed GN 93Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 14
|Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 14
|Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga – Anthology GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 14
|The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 14
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 14
|Firefly Wedding GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 14
|Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 14
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 14
|I Can't Refuse S GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 14
|I Quit My Apprenticeship as a Royal Court Wizard to Become a Magic Item Craftswoman GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 14
|The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 14
|Just Like Mona Lisa GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|January 14
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 14
|Mao GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 14
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 14
|My Dearest Patrolman GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 14
|My New Life as a Cat GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 14
|Mysterious Disappearances GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 14
|ORIGIN GN 8Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 14
|The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$16.99
|January 14
|Sheltering Eaves GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 14
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 14
|Soara and the House of Monsters GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 14
|SPY×FAMILY GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 14
|A Suitable Fetish GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 14
|Tiger and Dragon GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 14
|The Titan's Bride GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 14
|Tokyo Revengers Omnibus GN 27-28Please
|Seven Seas
|US$22.99
|January 14
|Versus GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 14
|The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 14
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 14
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Beyblade X GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 14
|Blue Lock GN 29Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 14
|BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 14
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 15
|Case Closed GN 93Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 14
|Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 14
|Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga – Anthology GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 14
|Firefly Wedding GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 14
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 15
|Just Like Mona Lisa GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|January 14
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 14
|Manchuria Opium Squad GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 14
|Mao GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 14
|My Dearest Patrolman GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 14
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! AΩ GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 15
|ORIGIN GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 14
|Sheltering Eaves GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 14
|SPY×FAMILY GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 14
|Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns 2 GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 14
|Versus GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 14
|The Water Magician GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 15
|We're New at This GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 14
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 14
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 14
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After-School Dungeon Diver: Level Grinding in Another World Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 13
|Demon Lord, Retry! Novel 9Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 14
|From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won’t Leave Me Alone Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 15
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 13
|The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 17
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 27Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 17
|True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends - Music of the Flower Gardens and Heavens Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 16
|The Villainess and the Demon Knight Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 16
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blade Chimera Switch, PC gamePlease
|PLAYISM
|US$19.99
|January 16
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Switch gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|January 16
|Dynasty Warriors: Origins PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Koei Tecmo
|US$69.99
|January 16
|Tales of Graces f Remastered Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco
|US$39.99
|January 17
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.