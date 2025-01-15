×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 12-18

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, Rurouni Kenshin anime; Beyblade X, Firefly Wedding manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akiba Girls BDPlease Media Blasters US$29.99 January 14
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2 BD/DVDCite Crunchyroll US$69.98 January 14
Naruto Shippūden Set 5 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$49.99 January 14
Rurouni Kenshin BD 1Please Aniplex of America US$144.98 January 14
Rurouni Kenshin BD 2Please Aniplex of America US$144.98 January 14
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 January 14
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Season 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 January 14

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
365 Days to the Wedding Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 14
Ajin - Demi-Human Complete GN 2Cite Kodansha USA US$24.95 January 14
The Barbarian's Bride GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 January 14
Beyblade X GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 14
BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 14
Case Closed GN 93Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 14
Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 14
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga – Anthology GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 14
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 16Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 14
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 14
Firefly Wedding GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 14
Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 14
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 14
I Can't Refuse S GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 14
I Quit My Apprenticeship as a Royal Court Wizard to Become a Magic Item Craftswoman GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 14
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 14
Just Like Mona Lisa GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 January 14
Komi Can't Communicate GN 32Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 14
Mao GN 19Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 14
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 14
My Dearest Patrolman GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 January 14
My New Life as a Cat GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 14
Mysterious Disappearances GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 14
ORIGIN GN 8Please Vertical US$12.95 January 14
The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$16.99 January 14
Sheltering Eaves GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 14
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 14
Soara and the House of Monsters GN 4Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 14
SPY×FAMILY GN 13Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 14
A Suitable Fetish GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 14
Tiger and Dragon GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 14
The Titan's Bride GN 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 14
Tokyo Revengers Omnibus GN 27-28Please Seven Seas US$22.99 January 14
Versus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 14
The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 14
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 14

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Beyblade X GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 14
Blue Lock GN 29Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 14
BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 14
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 15
Case Closed GN 93Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 14
Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 14
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga – Anthology GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 14
Firefly Wedding GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 14
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 11Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 15
Just Like Mona Lisa GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 January 14
Komi Can't Communicate GN 32Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 14
Manchuria Opium Squad GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 14
Mao GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 14
My Dearest Patrolman GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 14
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! AΩ GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 15
ORIGIN GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 14
Sheltering Eaves GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 14
SPY×FAMILY GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 14
Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns 2 GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 14
Versus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 14
The Water Magician GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 15
We're New at This GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 14
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 14

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 January 14

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After-School Dungeon Diver: Level Grinding in Another World Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 13
Demon Lord, Retry! Novel 9Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 14
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won’t Leave Me Alone Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 15
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 13
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 17
Record of Wortenia War Novel 27Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 17
True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends - Music of the Flower Gardens and Heavens Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 16
The Villainess and the Demon Knight Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 16

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blade Chimera Switch, PC gamePlease PLAYISM US$19.99 January 16
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Switch gameCite Nintendo US$59.99 January 16
Dynasty Warriors: Origins PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Koei Tecmo US$69.99 January 16
Tales of Graces f Remastered Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco US$39.99 January 17


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
