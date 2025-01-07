×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 5-11

posted on by Alex Mateo
Naruto, Dead Mount Death Play anime; Love on the Horizon, RuriDragon manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dead Mount Death Play Part 2 BDCite Crunchyroll US$69.98 January 7
Naruto The Complete Series BDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$249.99 January 7

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A-DO Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 7
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 5Cite Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 7
Black Clover GN 36AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$11.99 January 7
Blood Night Market GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 7
Chainsaw Man GN 17Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 7
Cinderella Closet GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 7
Dark Gathering GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 7
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$12.95 January 7
ISEKAI AFFAIR: 10 Years After Defeating the Demon King, the Hero Cheats on His Wife With a Warrior Woman Who Lost Her Husband GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 7
Kageki Shojo!! GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 7
Last Quarter GN 2Please Viz Media US$22.99 January 7
Leviathan GN 2Please Kana US$14.99 January 7
Like a Butterfly GN 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 7
Love on the Horizon GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 7
Loved by Two Fiancés GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 7
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 7
Manhole GN 2Please Kana US$12.99 January 7
Marriage Toxin GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 7
Medalist GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 7
Mobsters in Love GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 7
Moriarty the Patriot GN 18Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 7
My Clueless First Friend GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$16.99 January 7
My Girlfriend's Not Here Today GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 7
My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 January 7
Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 7
RuriDragon GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 7
Sakamoto Days GN 15Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 7
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 7
Spoil Me Plzzz, Hinamori-san! GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 7
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 22Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 7
Tamon’s B-Side GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 7
Thunder 3 GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.95 January 7
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 7
You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 7
Your Lie in April Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 January 7
Yuri Is My Job! GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 7

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A-DO GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 7
Black Clover GN 36Cite Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Chainsaw Man GN 17AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Cooking with Wild Game GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 8
Dark Gathering GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 January 7
Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 7
Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 7
Gantz Omnibus GN 3Please Dark Horse US$17.99 January 7
A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 10Please Tokyopop US$7.99 January 10
How to Grill Our Love GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 7
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 8
Last Quarter GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 7
Leviathan GN 2Please Kana US$13.49 January 7
Like a Butterfly GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Love on the Horizon GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 7
Manhole GN 2Please Kana US$11.69 January 7
Marriage Toxin GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Medalist GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 7
Mobsters in Love GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 January 7
Moriarty the Patriot GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
My Clueless First Friend GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 January 7
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 8
Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 8
RuriDragon GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Sakamoto Days GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 7
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 22Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 January 7
A Tail's Tale GN 4Please Tokyopop US$7.99 January 10
Tamon’s B-Side GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Thunder 3 GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 7
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 7
Yuri Is My Job! GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 7

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 7
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 20Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 January 7
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 January 7
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 13Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 7

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 10
The Dorky NPC Mercenary Knows His Place Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 7
Earl and Fairy Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 9
Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 10
Isekai Walking Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 9
Knight's & Magic Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 9
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 7
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 9
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 6
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 9

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Freedom Wars Remastered Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameCite Bandai Namco US$39.99 January 10
Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Switch, PS5, PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork XSEED US$29.99 January 7


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
