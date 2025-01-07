North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 5-11

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date Dead Mount Death Play Part 2 BD Cite Crunchyroll US$69.98 January 7 Naruto The Complete Series BD AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$249.99 January 7

Print Manga Releases

Digital Manga Releases

Print Novel Releases

Digital Novel Releases

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date Freedom Wars Remastered Switch, PS5, PS4, PC game Cite Bandai Namco US$39.99 January 10 Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Switch, PS5, PS4 game AnimeNewsNetwork XSEED US$29.99 January 7





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.