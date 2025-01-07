News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 5-11
posted on by Alex Mateo
Naruto, Dead Mount Death Play anime; Love on the Horizon, RuriDragon manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dead Mount Death Play Part 2 BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|January 7
|Naruto The Complete Series BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$249.99
|January 7
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A-DO Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 7
|Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 5Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 7
|Black Clover GN 36AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 7
|Blood Night Market GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 7
|Chainsaw Man GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 7
|Cinderella Closet GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 7
|Dark Gathering GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 7
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.95
|January 7
|ISEKAI AFFAIR: 10 Years After Defeating the Demon King, the Hero Cheats on His Wife With a Warrior Woman Who Lost Her Husband GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 7
|Kageki Shojo!! GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 7
|Last Quarter GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$22.99
|January 7
|Leviathan GN 2Please
|Kana
|US$14.99
|January 7
|Like a Butterfly GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 7
|Love on the Horizon GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 7
|Loved by Two Fiancés GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 7
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 7
|Manhole GN 2Please
|Kana
|US$12.99
|January 7
|Marriage Toxin GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 7
|Medalist GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 7
|Mobsters in Love GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 7
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 7
|My Clueless First Friend GN 8Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$16.99
|January 7
|My Girlfriend's Not Here Today GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 7
|My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|January 7
|Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 7
|RuriDragon GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 7
|Sakamoto Days GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 7
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 7
|Spoil Me Plzzz, Hinamori-san! GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 7
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 22Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 7
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 7
|Thunder 3 GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.95
|January 7
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 7
|You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 7
|Your Lie in April Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|January 7
|Yuri Is My Job! GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 7
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A-DO GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 7
|Black Clover GN 36Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Chainsaw Man GN 17AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Cooking with Wild Game GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 8
|Dark Gathering GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|January 7
|Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 7
|Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 7
|Gantz Omnibus GN 3Please
|Dark Horse
|US$17.99
|January 7
|A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 10Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|January 10
|How to Grill Our Love GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 7
|I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 8
|Last Quarter GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 7
|Leviathan GN 2Please
|Kana
|US$13.49
|January 7
|Like a Butterfly GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Love on the Horizon GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 7
|Manhole GN 2Please
|Kana
|US$11.69
|January 7
|Marriage Toxin GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Medalist GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 7
|Mobsters in Love GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|January 7
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|My Clueless First Friend GN 8Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|January 7
|My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 8
|Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 8
|RuriDragon GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Sakamoto Days GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 7
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 22Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|January 7
|A Tail's Tale GN 4Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|January 10
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Thunder 3 GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 7
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 7
|Yuri Is My Job! GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 7
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 7
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 20Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 7
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 7
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 7
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Apothecary Diaries Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 10
|The Dorky NPC Mercenary Knows His Place Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 7
|Earl and Fairy Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 9
|Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 10
|Isekai Walking Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 9
|Knight's & Magic Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 9
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 7
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 9
|To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 6
|The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 9
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Freedom Wars Remastered Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameCite
|Bandai Namco
|US$39.99
|January 10
|Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Switch, PS5, PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|XSEED
|US$29.99
|January 7
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.