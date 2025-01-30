Macross: Shooting Insight Launches Digitally in West on February 7 Following Delay

PS5, PS4, Switch versions originally scheduled for December 6

Red Art Games announced on Wednesday that it will release's game digitally forSwitch,5, and4 in North America and Europe on February 7, a delay from the originally scheduled December 6 release . A physical release is still planned for the future.

The company had announced on November 29 the delay to 2025 in order to ensure the game's quality.

The game will get a Deluxe Edition with an artbook and acrylic stand, and a Special Edition with a steelcase, soundtrack, double-sided poster, and five coins.

The game launched for PS5, PS4, and Switch in Japan in March 2024 following a delay to improve its product quality. The version for PC via Steam was delayed to that March.

The game was first slated for release by the end of 2023. In August 2023, the game was delayed to January 2024.

The game was previously announced to launch globally simultaneously.

Bushiroad Games described the game as a "new type of scrolling shoot 'em up." Bushiroad Games is Bushiroad 's new game label, which also integrates the Bushimo mobile games division. Bushiroad acquired a 50.625% controlling stake in Frontwing Lab , the parent company of Frontwing , in March 2021.

