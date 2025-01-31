No. 6 Novels Get Sequel After 14 Years

Writer Atsuko Asano and illustrator Hinoki Kino 's No. 6 novels are getting a sequel after 14 years titled No. 6 Saikai (Reunion) on May 28 with illustrator toi8 . The story takes place two years after the original end.

Image via Amazon Japan © Atsuko Asano, toi8

Kodansha published the first novel volume of No. 6 in 2003, and the ninth and final novel in 2011.

The novels inspired an 11-episode television anime series in 2011 by BONES . Crunchyroll and The Anime Network both streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in North America.

Sentai Filmworks ' license of the series has since expired. The company describes the story:

In a near future world after the last great war, most of mankind now lives in a handful of city states. There, for the privileged elite, life should be perfect. But for young Shion, the only thing perfect has been the nightmare his life has become since letting a strange boy called Rat spend the night in his apartment. Banished to the outskirts of the city and stripped of all privileges for helping the mysterious stranger who has since disappeared, Shion now finds himself in even worse danger as his inquiry into a new series of mysterious deaths results in his being arrested on suspicion of murder! But even as Shion is being sent to the city's Correctional Institute, the long missing Rat reappears to rescue him! Now, on the run, the two young men have only one chance at survival: uncover the mysterious secrets that lie at the sinister heart of No. 6 !

Kino drew a nine-volume manga adaptation of the novels in Kodansha 's ARIA magazine after providing the illustrations for the novels. Kodansha USA Publishing has released the manga in English and has also released an omnibus edition.

A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in 2007, and a live-action television series aired in 2008. Asano's No. 6 novels also inspired and stage musical.

Sources: Amazon Japan, Dengeki Online