Serialized Fiction App Yonder to End Service on July 31

App launched in 2022, features English translations of South Korean web novels

The YONDER app, which releases serialized fiction titles including English translations of many South Korean web novels, announced on Friday that it will end service on July 31.

South Korean conglomerate Naver, which owns WEBTOON and Wattpad, launched the YONDER app in late 2022 with a goal "to create a unique space to bring a curated collection of serialized storytelling to life."

YONDER stated in the closure notice, "we've decided to focus our efforts and investments on Wattpad where they will have a larger impact on our creators and reach more users." Wattpad is a reading app and social networking service that launched in 2006.

Starting on February 12, coin purchases will no longer be available in YONDER. Customers can still use any remaining coins or free passes until the app closes. The app will end service on July 31, and will no longer be accessible. Any remaining coins or unlocked chapters will no longer be accessible.

The app has featured English translations of popular South Korean web novel series such as The Remarried Empress . Line Webtoon releases the webtoon adaptation in English digitally, and Yen Press / Ize Press releases the webtoon in print.

Other popular Korean web novel series that the app has translated include: Cry, or Better Yet, Beg ; Surviving the Game as a Barbarian ; Dungeon Predator ; The Price Is Your Everything ; The Academy's Undercover Professor ; Mozart Goes to K-POP Academy ; and I'm the Queen in This Life ; among many others.

The app also published titles from North American publishers like Blackstone, Aethon, and Sterling and Stone.

Sources: YONDER app and Instagram account