Witch Watch Anime Reveals 8 More Cast Members

This year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed more cast on Monday for the television anime of Kenta Shinohara 's Witch Watch manga. The anime's staff also revealed a second teaser video on Monday:

The anime will premiere in April 2025, and will air for two consecutive(quarters of a year) on, and 26 affiliated channels. The series will air on Sundays at 5:00 p.m.andalso will stream the anime as it airs.

GKIDS will screen the first three episodes of the anime in North American theaters on March 16. The screenings will feature exclusive interviews.

Previously announced cast members include:

Hiroshi Ikehata ( TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is directing the series with assistant director Masao Kawase ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Magical Destroyers ) at Bibury Animation Studio . Deko Akao ( Shadowverse , Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town ) is in charge of the series scripts. Haruko Iizuka ( Ensemble Stars! , Sugar Apple Fairy Tale ) is designing the characters with sub-character designs by Kaishū Sugimura and Yuki Sawa .

Kusanagi 's Ping Xue ( Fuuka , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur ) serves as the art director. Masayuki Niizuma ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II ) and Kusanagi 's Yuki Takeuchi are in charge of art setting. Yuiha Ōta is the color key artist. Hisashi Yonezawa ( Is This a Zombie? ) is the compositing director of photography. Mutsumi Takemiya ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ) is editing the series. Yukari Hashimoto ( Mr. Osomatsu , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ) is composing the music for the series. Fumiyuki Go ( BLUELOCK , Kaiju No. 8 ) is the sound director, and Bit Grooove Promotion is responsible for sound production.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing Witch Watch in English. MANGA Plus describes the manga's story:

Morihito, a boy with the strength of an ogre, is about to start living together with his childhood friend Niko, who is training to be a witch. NIko's magic leads to all sorts of unpredictable trouble, and with two teens under one roof... Let the fantastical antics begin! Magical comedy series by Kenta Shinohara creator of SKET DANCE and Astra Lost in Space .

Shinohara ( Astra Lost in Space , Sket Dance ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on January 4.

Update: New teaser video added.