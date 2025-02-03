Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord Remake Game Wins Grammy Award

Game's composer Winifred Phillips won "Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media" award

The winners of the 67th Grammy Awards were revealed on Sunday and composer Winifred Phillips won the "Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media" award for the 3D remake of the originalgame.

Other winners of the Grammy Awards are "Alma" by säje featuring Regina Carter for the "Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals" award, beating 8-Bit Big Band's arrangement of Shoji Meguro 's "Last Surprise" battle theme music for the Persona 5 game; and Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto, and Chandrika Tandon's Triveni album for the "Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album" award, beating Ryuichi Sakamoto 's Opus album in the category.

The late Andrew C. Greenberg and AnimEigo co-founder Robert Woodhead co-created the original Wizardry : Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord game in 1981. The remake from Digital Eclipse released in May 2024.

Wizardry is an ongoing franchise that has inspired many RPGs in the West and Japan. The franchise remains consistently popular among Japanese players, with the nation's Wizardry spin-offs outnumbering the primary games in the series. Japanese video game developer Drecom acquired copyrights and domestic and foreign trademarks for the game series in October 2020.

The franchise 's latest release is the Wizardry Variants Daphne 3D dungeon role-playing game, which launched on October 15 for iOS and Android in Japanese and English. Drecom originally announced the game under the tentative title Wizardry VA .

The Wizardry franchise inspired an OVA in 1991.

Sources: The Grammy Awards' website, 4Gamer.net (Chihiro)