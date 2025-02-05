News
Seven Seas Licenses God of Seduction in the Bedroom, My Girlfriend is 8 Meters Tall, 6 More Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:Title: God of Seduction in the Bedroom
Creator(s): Fumi Tsuyuhisa
Release Date: October 2025 (Seven Seas BL Label imprint)
Summary:
Satoru's love life has hit rock bottom. As "The World's Worst Lover," he's been dumped time and again due to his terrible skills in bed. Just when he thinks all hope is lost, the God of Seduction, affectionately nicknamed Ecchan, suddenly appears to turn his fortunes around! Ecchan reveals that the only way to make things right is to find Satoru's perfect partner—a match so ideal that sparks are guaranteed to fly.
Enter Shinya Hoshina, a wildly popular actor and Satoru's supposed soulmate. Satoru manages to get close to Shinya, leading to a night that redefines everything he thought he knew about pleasure. But as Shinya's kindness and sincerity begin to melt Satoru's heart, what started as divine intervention turns into something much deeper.
Title: My Girlfriend is 8 Meters Tall
Creator(s): Wataru Mitogawa
Release Date: August 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Kotaki Yumeji was just your typical high school student—until his childhood friend, Chieri Omine, transferred into his class, now standing at a jaw-dropping eight meters tall! As Chieri's assigned helper, Yumeji finds himself navigating the ups and downs of school life in more ways than one. From giant-sized mishaps to tender moments, their unique relationship is full of heart-pounding surprises. But even with a height difference this extreme, who's to say that romance is out of reach? Get ready for a romantic comedy that's truly larger than life!
Title: The Handsome Catboy Wants to be His Pet
Creator(s): Naruko
Release Date: September 2025
Summary:
Jiro Haruta has an unfortunate penchant for attracting trouble, so when he stumbles upon an odd-looking cat on his way to class, he does his best to avoid it. However, the cat not only steals Haruta's lunch, but it follows him home! And if that's not strange enough, the cat transforms into an extremely handsome man named Kanawa, who declares in front of everyone that he wants to be kept by Haruta! Can Haruta escape this cat-astrophe, or is he stuck being the proud owner of a handsome catboy?!
Title: The Cuckolding Wizard’s Adventure
Creator(s): MAZIKARI, MASAHIRO ITOSUGI, MAKUWAUNI
Release Date: December 2025 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)
Summary:
Young swordsman Alvin has put together a nearly perfect adventuring team with his best friend and ranger, Renka, and the adorable priestess Milis. Though they have managed well so far, things really start improving after the wizard Shinji joins their group. Now, they're becoming the best team ever! But what Alvin doesn't know is that while Shinji is a capable and reliable wizard in the streets, behind closed doors, he's tangled up in the ladies' sheets. And his lust doesn't stop with his teammates—Shinji's also managed to find his way into the beds of companions and enemies alike. Will Alvin remain blissfully unaware of Shinji's lecherous ways, or will things come to a head if he finds out?
Title: The Princess I Loved in My Past Life is Now a Middle-Aged Dad
Creator(s): Wasa Sagiri
Release Date: September 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Once upon a time, a princess and knight loved each other very much but they never tied the knot. The two vowed to find each other in their next lives. Bartholomew the knight has been reborn as a high school student named Haruto and has spent his whole life searching for Princess Claudia. But when he finally finds his princess, she's a fifty-something high school vice principal and a father! But this knight loves his princess in any form.
On the other hand, “Claudia” is self-conscious about now being a middle aged man with a dad bod and how others might perceive a relationship with a younger man. The princess just isn't ready to accept Bartholomew's feelings yet. Can the young knight win over his fated love?
Title: The Misdeeds of an Extremely Arrogant Villain Aristocrat light novel
Creator(s): Yukiha Kuroyuki, uodenim
Release Date: November 2025 (volume 1, Airship imprint)
Summary:
Luke Wizalia Gyleberde has been reborn into the world of a fantasy novel as the arrogant villain destined for a disastrous end. But Luke isn't willing to play the hero's ultimate fall guy. Armed with monstrous abilities, he enrolls at Aslan Magic Academy with a single goal: to become the strongest student and avoid his villainous fate. However, rewriting his story and shaking up the delicate balance of character dynamics is easier said than done. Luckily, Luke's growing charisma and power make him a magnetic force, drawing everyone to his side—ranging from high nobles to shadowy schemers, and even the love interests meant for the hero. It seems like he may just sidestep his bad ending. But even the smallest change threatens to send the entire narrative into chaos. Can Luke rewrite his fate, or is his disastrous destiny inevitable?
Title: Be a Light in the Dark Sea Korean novel
Creator(s): Softcoral
Release Date: April 2026 (volume 1)
Summary:
When dentist Park Mu-hyun decided to live in the underwater station known as the North Pacific International Undersea Base (NPIUS), he anticipated a quaint and quiet life in the deep sea. But five days into his new home, the living quarters begin to leak. In fact, the entire station has been plunged into disarray after being attacked by a mysterious group! With only moments to act, Park Mu-hyun grabs his backpack and begins to make a run for it.
Even though he has no idea where to go or what to do, Park Mu-hyun must navigate the once peaceful station and survive the madness and havoc that has befallen the residents. Between crazed cults and deception at every turn, can Park Mu-hyun find a way out?
Seven Seas also announced that its Siren imprint will launch an English audiobook version of Daemi's Thai Boys' Love novel series KinnPorsche (which inspired a live-action series) on April 10. Tommy Fuller is narrating the project.
Source: Press release