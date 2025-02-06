News
Dark Horse Licenses Non's Adabana Mystery Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
1st English volume slated for August 12
Dark Horse revealed to Otaku USA Magazine on Thursday that it has licensed Non's Adabana mystery manga. Dark Horse will release the first volume in English on August 12.
Dark Horse describes the story:
After the gruesome murder of two small-town residents, a ramen shop owner, and a local student, the community is left shocked. Mizuki Aikawa, the best friend of one of the victims, confesses to the brutal crime. However, nothing is as it seems, and Mizuki's public defenders believe there has to be more to the story. When the truth unravels, they discover a tale of class, exploitation, and the deeper struggles of meeting family expectations.
Non (Harem Marriage) debuted the manga in Shueisha's Grand Jump magazine in March 2020, and ended it in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in July 2021.
Source: Otaku USA Magazine (Joseph Luster)