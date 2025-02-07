×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Ameku M.D. Novels Get Live-Action TV Adaptation

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Novels' TV anime adaptation debuted on January 1

ameku
Image via Amazon
© Mikito Chinen, Noizi Itō, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha
Novelist Mikito Chinen announced on X/Twitter on Thursday that their Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte (Ameku Takao's Detective Karte or literally, Ameku Takao's Mystery Medical Record) novel series is getting a live-action television adaptation. The cast and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

A television anime of the novels debuted on January 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs and is also streaming an English dub. Crunchyroll is streaming the series under the title Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective.

Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding three more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.

Hiroki Ohara launched the novel's manga adaptation in Shinchosha's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in 2018.

Sources: Mikito Chinen's X/Twitter account, Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte franchise's X/Twitter account, Oricon via Crunchyroll

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives