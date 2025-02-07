News
Ameku M.D. Novels Get Live-Action TV Adaptation
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
A television anime of the novels debuted on January 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs and is also streaming an English dub. Crunchyroll is streaming the series under the title Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective.
Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding three more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.
Hiroki Ohara launched the novel's manga adaptation in Shinchosha's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in 2018.
Sources: Mikito Chinen's X/Twitter account, Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte franchise's X/Twitter account, Oricon via Crunchyroll