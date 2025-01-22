Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, January 22 Premiere

Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte

announced on Tuesday that it is streaming the Englishfor, the television anime of'sor literally, Ameku Takao's Mystery Medical Record) novel series, starting on Wednesday.

The English dub stars:

Jeremy Inman is the voice director. Samantha Herek is the producer. Clayton Browning is adapting the script. William Dewell is the mixer, and Ian Emerson is the engineer.

The anime debuted on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on January 1 at 24:00 (effectively January 2 at 12:00 a.m.) with the first two episodes at once. The series also airs on Chukyo TV , YTV , Ryukyu Asahi Broadcasting , and Animax . The anime streams on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The fourth episode was delayed from January 15 to January 22.

Kazuya Iwata ( Yōjo Shachō R , 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Satoru Sugizawa ( Love After World Domination , Yōjo Shachō R , Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? ) is in charge of series composition, and is co-writing scripts alongside Yūko Kakihara . Yuka Takashina ( D.C.S.S. ~Da Capo Second Season~ , Dance with Devils , Ishura ) is designing the characters, with Tsutomu Miyazawa , Ryō Hirata , and Mikio credited as sub-character designers. fox capture plan is composing the music. Tomoyuki Harada , who was also credited for medical supervision for the Cells at Work! anime, is credited for medical supervision.

Aimer performs the opening theme song "Scope," and Gospellers perform the ending theme song "will be fine feat. Anly ."

Chinen, who is also a practicing doctor, writes the story of a doctor who solves murders and medical mysteries at the department of diagnosis at a general hospital.

Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding three more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.

Hiroki Ohara launched the novel's manga adaptation in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in 2018.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)