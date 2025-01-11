Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective Episode 4 to Air on January 22

The official website for Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective , the television anime of Mikito Chinen 's Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte ( Ameku Takao's Detective Karte or literally, Ameku Takao's Mystery Medical Record) novel series, reported on Thursday that the fourth episode will air on January 22.

A special program titled “Takao Ameku's Day-Off” will air on January 15. The program will feature Ameku's voice actress, Ayane Sakura , visiting the peak of Mount Takao to pray for the anime's success.

The anime debuted on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on January 1 at 24:00 (effectively January 2 at 12:00 a.m.) with the first two episodes at once. The series also airs on Chukyo TV , YTV , Ryukyu Asahi Broadcasting , and Animax .

The anime streams on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The cast includes:

Ayane Sakura as Takao Ameku

as Takao Ameku Kenshō Ono as Yu Takanashi

as Yu Takanashi Manaka Iwami as Mai Konoike

as Mai Konoike Nana Mizuki as Mazuru Ameku

as Mazuru Ameku Fumihiko Tachiki as Ōwashi Ameku

Kazuya Iwata ( Yōjo Shachō R , 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Satoru Sugizawa ( Love After World Domination , Yōjo Shachō R , Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? ) is in charge of series composition, and is co-writing scripts alongside Yūko Kakihara . Yuka Takashina ( D.C.S.S. ~Da Capo Second Season~ , Dance with Devils , Ishura ) is designing the characters, with Tsutomu Miyazawa , Ryō Hirata , and Mikio credited as sub-character designers. fox capture plan is composing the music. Tomoyuki Harada , who was also credited for medical supervision for the Cells at Work! anime, is credited for medical supervision.

Aimer performs the opening theme song "Scope," and Gospellers performs the ending theme song "will be fine feat. Anly ."

Chinen, who is also a practicing doctor, writes the story of a doctor who solves murders and medical mysteries at the department of diagnosis at a general hospital.

Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding three more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.

Hiroki Ohara launched the novel's manga adaptation in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in 2018.