News
Tribe Nine Game Launches on February 20
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games announced on Friday that the Tribe Nine project's 3D action role-playing game will release on February 20. The project's YouTube channel began streaming a launch trailer for the game.
The YouTube channel streamed the Tribe Nine showcase on the same day at 1:00 a.m. EST (3:00 p.m. JST) in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. The showcase features gameplay footage, demonstrations of the game systems, and character introductions.
Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games released the game's global beta test earlier in August.
The project's anime premiered in January 2022 on Tokyo MX. Funimation co-produced the anime, streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.
Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games describe the project set in "20XX in the country of Neo Too Kyo," where young people form tribes after the collapse of society:
It's the year 20XX. Neo Tokyo is under the iron rule of a mysterious masked man known as Zero, who has declared that all affairs be settled through his invention, “Extreme Games” (XG). As these merciless rules turn citizens' lives into mere playthings, a group of young rebels forms a resistance. Armed with techniques and gear inspired by their beloved “XB (Extreme Baseball),” they join forces to reclaim their stolen dreams and restore freedom to Neo Tokyo.
The project also features a Webtoon.
Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games announced the project in February 2020 with several project team members from the Danganronpa franchise.
Source: Press release