Tribe Nine Game Launches on February 20

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games announced on Friday that the Tribe Nine project's 3D action role-playing game will release on February 20. The project's YouTube channel began streaming a launch trailer for the game.

The YouTube channel streamed the Tribe Nine showcase on the same day at 1:00 a.m. EST (3:00 p.m. JST) in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. The showcase features gameplay footage, demonstrations of the game systems, and character introductions.

Image courtesy of Akatsuki Games © Akatsuki Games Inc.

The game will launch for iOS, Android, and PC via. The pixel-style 2D game will feature three-person team battles, an XB (Extreme Baseball) mode with 3D cutscenes, and a story-rich experience.

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games released the game's global beta test earlier in August.

The project's anime premiered in January 2022 on Tokyo MX . Funimation co-produced the anime, streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub .

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games describe the project set in "20XX in the country of Neo Too Kyo," where young people form tribes after the collapse of society:

It's the year 20XX. Neo Tokyo is under the iron rule of a mysterious masked man known as Zero, who has declared that all affairs be settled through his invention, “Extreme Games” (XG). As these merciless rules turn citizens' lives into mere playthings, a group of young rebels forms a resistance. Armed with techniques and gear inspired by their beloved “XB (Extreme Baseball),” they join forces to reclaim their stolen dreams and restore freedom to Neo Tokyo.

The project also features a Webtoon.

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games announced the project in February 2020 with several project team members from the Danganronpa franchise .

Source: Press release