You and Idol Precure Anime Casts Sayaka Ōhara

Ōhara voices queen of Kirakiland starting with show's 2nd episode on Sunday

The staff for You and Idol Precure♪ ( Kimi to Idol Precure♪ ), the 22nd main anime entry in the Precure franchise, revealed on Saturday that Sayaka Ōhara will voice Pikarine, the queen of Kirakiland, in the anime, starting with the second episode on Sunday.

The You and Idol Precure♪ television anime premiered on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated channels throughout Japan on February 2 at 8:30 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

The story begins in Hanamichi Town with Uta Sakura, a second-year middle school student who loves to sing. One day while walking her dog Kyū-chan, she discovers a giant peach-like object floating down the river and encounters Purirun, a cute fairy who came looking for the legendary savior Idol Precure. Purirun's home Kirakiland is threatened by the Chokkiri gang's boss Darkiine. Just then, the "sparkle" of Hanamichi Town's residents is stolen by the Chokkiri gang. Uta proclaims, "I want to sparkle! With my song!" and transforms into Cure Idol.

Chiaki Kon ( Eiga HappinessCharge PreCure! Ningyō no Kuni no Ballerina , Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal ) serves as the series director, and Yoichi Kato ( Wonderful Precure! The Movie! , Aikatsu! ) is overseeing the series scripts. Miho Sugimoto is designing the characters. Rie Iida is designing the art, and Tong Nian Chen is directing the art. Kumiko Yanagisawa is the color key artist. Erika Fukasawa ( Wonderful Precure! , Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure ) and Misaki Umase ( Kaina of the Great Snow Sea , To Be Hero X ) are composing the music.

Chihaya Yoshitake and Ami Ishii return from Wonderful Precure! to perform the opening theme song "Kimi to Idol Precure♪ Light Up!" with Akane Kumada in her franchise debut. Cure Idol, Cure Wink, and Cure Kyun-Kyun (as voiced by their cast members) perform the ending theme song "Trio Dreams."

The anime's film adaptation, tentatively titled Eiga Kimi to Idol Precure♪ (You and Idol Precure♪ the Movie), is slated for this fall.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Animate Times