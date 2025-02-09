Read or Die Author Hideyuki Kurata Launches 1st New Manga in 13 Years

Image via Comic Newtype's X/Twitter © Hideyuki Kurata, Antenna Ushigyo, Kadokawa

R.O.D: Read or Die - author Hideyuki Kurata launched his first new series in 13 years, titled NOMADS with art by Taiwanese illustrator Antenna Gyōgyo, on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype platform. The series debuted as a color, vertical-scrolling comic January 17 and then in the regular manga format on February 7.

The story is set in a universe where humanity has migrated to distant galaxies and planets. A Martian named Mads, who is pursued by the mafia, and a Venusian named Vine, who is the most famous singing idol in the galaxy, cross paths when they encounter a mysterious pearl.

Kurata and Studio Orphee launched a 12th volume for the R.O.D: Read or Die - novel series in 2016, the first novel volume for the series in 10 years. The postscript of the 11th volume previously noted that the 12th volume would be the last. However, there are now 13 planned volumes, with the 13th originally slated for 2017 but as yet unpublished.

Shueisha 's Super Dash imprint published the first R.O.D: Read or Die - volume in 2000 and the 11th volume in 2006. Taraku Uon illustrates the novels. The novel series received a three-episode original video anime ( OVA ) adaptation in 2001, as well as a television anime in 2003. The novels were being considered for a new anime project in 2016.

The Read or Die novel series also inspired a manga and its sequel Read or Dream , both of which were published in North America by Viz Media , as well as the R.O.D Rehabilitation spinoff manga. Kurata penned the scripts for the Read or Die OAV and R.O.D -The TV- television anime adaptation of Read or Dream . Manga Entertainment once released the 2001-2002 Read or Die OAV series in North America, and 2003-2004 Geneon Entertainment (then known as Pioneer ) released the television series sequel. Aniplex of America later released both on Blu-ray Disc.

