AnimEigo Announces Black Jack OVAs, Romeo's Blue Skies, Vampire Princess Miyu HD, Sasuke

AnimEigo announced on Monday that it has licensed the following titles:

AnimEigo will release the 10-episode original video anime ( OVA ) of Black Jack by Osamu Dezaki , as well as the 2011 two-episode Black Jack Final OVA , produced in honor of Dezaki. The release will be in a two-disc set, with all 12 episodes in HD. AnimEigo did not yet announce a release date. The OVAs are based on Osamu Tezuka 's Black Jack manga.

AnimEigo will release Kōzō Kusuba 's Romeo's Blue Skies in a three-disc Blu-ray Disc set in June. AnimEigo noted that it will be the first complete home video release in the United States for one of Nippon Animation 's World Masterpiece Theater anime series adapting classic children's books. All 36 episodes will be available in both standard definition, as well as a widescreen HD remaster.

AnimEigo will release the 1988-1989 four-episode OVA anime adaptation of Narumi Kakinouchi 's Vampire Princess Miyu manga in HD for the first time ever. AnimEigo did not provide a release date for the anime. The release will include both the AnimEigo English dub and the different Manga UK English dub . Toshihiro Hirano ( Toshiki Hirano ), Kakinouchi's husband and later co-creator of the manga, co-directed the OVA .

AnimEigo previously released this series on VHS, LaserDisc , and DVD.

AnimEigo will release TCJ Animation / Eiken 's Sasuke 1968 television anime based on Sanpei Shirato 's manga. All 29 episodes of the anime will ship in HD in a three-disc Blu-ray Disc set. The release will be the first time the set will be subtitled in English, but will also include the English dub . AnimEigo did not reveal the release date.

AnimEigo also presented updates on its previously announced releases of Looking for the Full Moon and Nobody's Boy Remi .

Looking for the Full Moon will ship in two Blu-ray Disc sets, with two discs in each set. The first set ships in August, with the second set's release date is not yet announced. All 52 episodes will be released on HD, remastered using the AstroRes method.

Nobody's Boy Remi will release on May 11 in a four-disc Blu-ray Disc set. All 51 episodes will be available in HD. As previously announced, the release will not include an English dub , but will include the French dub . AnimEigo also revealed that the release will include an optional 3D effect using the Pulfrich effect that was originally produced for the series. AnimEigo 's release will include 3D glasses that can be worn to see the effect.

Sources: Email correspondence, AnimeEigo's livestream and Bluesky account