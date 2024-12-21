AnimEigo Licenses Nobody's Boy Remi Anime for Blu-ray Disc Release

Image via TMS Entertainment's website © TMS

Ie Naki Ko

announced on Saturday that it has licensed the) anime and will release the title on Blu-ray Disc next year. The release will not include an English dub, but will include a French dub.

The 51-episode anime released in October 1977. The anime is based on Hector Malot 's 1878 French novel titled Sans Famille ( Nobody's Boy ).

Osamu Dezaki ( Black Jack The Movie , Clannad , Lupin the 3rd: Bye Bye, Lady Liberty ) directed the anime. Haruya Yamazaki ( Gegege no Kitarō , Ashita no Joe , Ganso Tensai Bakabon ), Keiko Sugie ( The Rose of Versailles , Astro Boy ), and Tsunehisa Itō ( Black Jack , Hamtaro , Aim for the Ace! ) wrote the episode scripts. Takeo Watanabe ( Mobile Suit Gundam - The Movie Trilogy , Kyojin no Hoshi , Candy Candy ) composed the music. Akio Sugino ( Black Jack , Cat's Eye , Genji Monogatari Sennenki ) designed the characters. TMS Entertainment produced the anime.

ImaginAsian Entertainment previously released the anime for DVD and describes its story:

Remi is a boy living happily with his mother in the French countryside. Unfortunately, everything changes when his estranged father comes home and, in desperate need of money, reveals that Remi is adopted, and sells him! Heartbroken, Remi ends up with Vitalis, a traveling musician, and his troupe of animal entertainers. Together, they travel the country in search for Remi's real parents, along the way learning the harsh lessons of life.

The anime title is currently streaming on the RetroCrush streaming service.

Director Osamu Dezaki died in April 2011 at age 67 due to lung cancer.