Yanmar's Miru: Paths To My Future Anime Reveals Studios, Staff for 5 Episodes

Omnibus anime series premieres in April

The official website for machinery manufacturer Yanmar Holdings ' original anime project Miru: Paths To My Future revealed the animation studios and staff for each of the five episodes in the omnibus series.

Image courtesy of Yanmar ©YANMAR

Episode 079: "Stardust Memory"

Image courtesy of Yanmar ©YANMAR

Episode 101: "The King of the Forest"

Image courtesy of Yanmar ©YANMAR

Episode 217: "Londonderry Air"

Image courtesy of Yanmar ©YANMAR

Episode 630: "Re: MIRU"

Image courtesy of Yanmar ©YANMAR

Episode 926: “Wait, I'll Be There”

Image via Miru: Paths To My Future anime's website © Yanmar

The anime will premiere in April. Virtual singer group. will perform the opening theme song "AI=UTA."

Yanmar Holdings describes the anime:

In the distant future, humans create a robot named MIRU capable of traveling through time, visiting various eras, places, and even parallel worlds. Unlike some robots, MIRU isn't equipped with weapons. Instead, it helps people overcome immense obstacles peacefully, encouraging new beginnings without violence.

MIRU continuously evolves by interacting with people, learning and growing to assist those struggling to survive. It listens to their problems and offers support. By helping others, MIRU sets off a “Butterfly Effect,” of dramatic change guiding society toward a brighter future.

Why was MIRU created? What is its purpose? Can it save the Earth and humanity from a dystopian future?

Yanmar Holdings created and is producing the anime. Masuo Ueda ( Sekirei , Space Brothers , Crest of the Stars ) is the executive producer, with production support by Skyfall Co., Ltd. btrax Japan LLC is cooperating in the planning of the anime.

The anime's staff stated in July 2023 that they deliberately steered the main mecha design away from existing hero robot design tropes. When asked if the story will have a villain, the staff said that not only may the story not have a villain, it may not have a traditional hero or conflict.

The project features robots by designers from the company, and story scripts by Shigeru Morita ( Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne , A Dark Rabbit Has Seven Lives , The Island of Giant Insects ) from Studio Nue . Yanmar credits Yanmar Holdings Inc. Brand Department Design Office for the design of the robot shown in July 2023, with Yū Iguchi as concept artist.