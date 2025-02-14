J-Novel Club Licenses 'My Fiancé Cheated, But a New Love Rings!,' My Tiny Senpai, More Manga/Novels

Also: The Villainess Is Dead! Long Live the Empress! Redoing the Story After a Poisonous End , more

J-Novel Club announced on Thursday that it has licensed nine new light novel and three manga titles. For all light novels, the first volume, parts 1 and 2, are launching on Friday. For the manga, the first chapter of the first volume is out on Friday.

The light novel titles include:

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

The Villainess Is Dead! Long Live the Empress! Redoing the Story After a Poisonous End

Shokei Sareta Akujo wa, Taikoku de Kо̄hi no Za wo Tsukamu

Title:Creators: Tsuta Sonehara (story), Yukio Qumoya (art)Release Date: Launches on Friday with Volume 1, Parts 1 and 2Summary: Westalia, daughter of an aristocrat, has been brought up and educated with the expectation that she will become the future queen of her kingdom. However, when she is betrayed by a close friend and framed for an attempted murder, she is sentenced to death by poisoning. Luckily, Westalia, a master of poisons, manages to sneak an antidote, fake her own death, and escape with her life.

Now on the run, Westalia must put her royal education to use as she steals her way across national borders, commits some crimes, and endures the gruelling selection process to try and become empress of a neighboring empire and regain everything she's lost. All the while, an irritating man who seems awfully familiar seems to follow her at every turn. Still, with her loyal lady knight



Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Bullet Hellion: The Gunslinging Demon Prince Crushes Another World with Modern Arms

Jūdan Maо̄ no Isekai -Maо̄-gun na no ni Gendai Heiki wo Shо̄kan-shite Attо̄teki ni Tatakatte mo Ii Desu ka-

Title:Creators: MIDORIMAMESORA (story), Naoki Akamine (art)Summary: MilitaryTakayama Junya thought his life was over after being shot by a real gun during a paintball tournament in the United States. But he suddenly finds himself reincarnated in another world as the noble scion Raul. Now possessing a special ability that allows him to summon the firearms he loves at will, Raul is eager to begin a new life of combat training and field rations! However, when an enemy nation invades his home and kills his father, Raul's mother reveals the boy's surprising true nature. It's up to Raul and his newfound comrades to launch their counterattack—with all guns blazing!

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Three Cheats from Three Goddesses: The Broke Baron's Youngest Wants a Relaxing Life

Douyara Binbou Danshaku-ka no Suekko ni Tensei Shitarashiidesu ~3 Megami ni Moratta 3-Tsu no Cheat de, Saikо̄ no Soft Life wo Mezashimasu!~

Title:Creators: Hanmenkyoushi (story), kiltukaiki (art)Summary: Tired of working himself to the bone at his grueling office job, Midori Osaka longs for the simple life. When he's reborn in a fantasy world as Hisui, the youngest son of Baron Clematis, it seems like his dream is finally coming true—until he realizes this noble house is totally broke!

With a family full of bullies and a monster-infested barony, Hisui's new life isn't exactly the relaxing getaway he wanted, though he at least has kindly older sisters to lean on. Just when escape seems impossible, Hisui runs into three self-proclaimed goddesses who grant him their power and awaken his incredible magical abilities! It turns out living the simple life isn't going to be so simple after all...



Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Fluffy-Eared Realm Restoration: Taking It Slow With My Cool Big Brother

Tensei Mofumofu Reijо̄ no Mattari Ryо̄chi Kaikakuki: Cool na Onii-sama to Amaama Slow Life wo Tanoshinde Imasu

Title:Creators:(story),(art)Summary: The crown princess Lune Renard has been captured by the revolutionary army, condemned to death as the vixen who threw the nation into chaos by hiding her past as a lowly orphan. However, Lune never wanted to be the crown princess, and her marquis adoptive father practically sold her to the crown prince. But as she and her family are executed, the Great Fox Spirit Reineke hears Lune's prayers and sends her back in time to avert this terrible fate. What's more, she now has fox ears that can hear the voices of spirits!

Lune is determined to save her people, but she must first win over House Renard, the family that adopted her but always treated her coldly—especially her brother Liam. She was sure that Liam hated her, but now he's always doting on her! With Liam and the spirits by her side, Lune will find a happy ending for everyone!



Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Abducted Princess Running Rampant: Wielding Forbidden Magic in the Demon King's Castle

Maо̄ ni Sarawareta Seiо̄ Onna Desu ga, Maо̄jо̄ Gurashi ga Hima Datta no de Kinki Mahо̄ de Abaremasu.

Title:Creators:(story), Tsubame Nozomi (art)Summary: As a holy princess born with divine powers, Mil spends her days blessing adventurers from all across the kingdom. Inspired by their tales of dragons, demons, and treasure-filled dungeons, she has long dreamed of someday setting out on an adventure of her own. But she's destined for an uneventful life confined to her father's castle.

That is, until she's kidnapped by the Demon King and forced to use her powers to aid his forces instead! Unfortunately the novelty soon wears off, and life imprisoned in the Demon King's Castle turns into another dull routine. It seems Mil's only hope to escape the monotony is to somehow grow strong enough to break free and evade her captor.

In a castle filled with demonic combat instructors, cursed weapons, and tomes of evil spells, Mil's development is going to be far from holy, but that's not about to stop her. She's determined to have the adventure she has always longed for, even if it means mastering forbidden magic!



Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

My Fiancé Cheated, But a New Love Rings!

Konyakusha no Uwaki Genba wo Michatta no de Hajimari no Kane ga Narimashita

Title:Creators: Ehito (story),(art)Summary: Sophelia Lotus is the epitome of nobility and grace, tirelessly pouring herself into her royal duties as fiancée to the crown prince. In her short fifteen years of life, she had learned, above all else, to endure. Unfortunately, however, her fiancée wasn't quite so noble—a fact Sophelia learns firsthand when she catches him half-naked with her very own sister! Running to Sophelia's aid is none other than Livionis, a knight of the kingdom who has long been secretly in love with her. Captivating the forlorn Sophelia at first sight, Livionis invites her to flee the kingdom and run away with him.

Making up her mind in an instant, Sophelia takes Livionis's hand and leaves behind the only life she'd ever known. Concealing her past and taking on a new identity as “Sophie,” she tumbles headfirst into a riveting romance with Livionis. Venturing into the unknown wilderness of an uncertain future, just where will this young duo find themselves as new love rings?



Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Long Story Short, I'm Living in the Mountains

Zenryaku, Yama Kurashi wo Hajimemashita

Title:Creators: Asagi (story), Shino (art)Summary: Sano Shohei is fed up. His fiancée left him, and he's sick of dealing with people. What's a guy to do in the face of intense burnout and social exhaustion? Why, buy a mountain, of course!

Sano abandons his life in the city and becomes a recluse, far away from the trappings of modern society. There's just one problem: He's actually kind of lonely... Sano thinks he's found the solution, but he gets more than he bargained for when he buys three colored chicks from a festival stall to keep him company—not only do they grow rapidly and develop reptilian tails, but they seem to be able to talk!

Between learning the ropes of mountain living, getting acquainted with his rural neighbors, and raising his questionable but adorable chickens, Sano's got a lot on his plate. Long story short, his solitary new life might turn out to be more exciting than he anticipated!



Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

The Tiny Witch from the Deep Woods

Mori no Hashikko no Chibi Majo-san

Title:Creators: Yanagi (story),(art)Summary: Growing up deep in the forest, Misha is a thirteen-year-old girl learning how to craft medicine from nature's bounty, but she's also picked up a tremendous amount of knowledge from her mother, an estranged member of a distant tribe of remarkably skilled apothecaries. When tragedy draws the pair out of their forest home, Misha finds herself confronted with a grim truth: all the knowledge in the world is of no help if she doesn't have the experience to put it to use. Faced with her own inadequacy, the young girl resolves to learn how to put her gifts to use properly. Her world is about to expand far beyond the forest she once called home.

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Revenge of the Soul Eater: Cast Out as a Weakling by My Sword Saint Father

Hangyaku no Soul Eater ~Jakushan wa Fuyо̄ to Iwarete Kensei [Chichi] ni Tsuihо̄ Saremashita~

Title:Creators: Gyokuto (story),(art)Summary: Sora Mitsurugi's life isn't going as planned. Disowned for incompetence by his renowned Sword Saint father, dumped by his fiancée, and banished from his island home, he sets off to prove himself as an adventurer on the mainland. But when his new so-called-comrades deceive him and use him as bait for a dangerous monster, he finds himself on the precipice of death. Just before his demise, a raging power courses through his body and he is reborn as the legendary dragon, the Soul Eater! Now, with his newfound strength, Sora is out for revenge!

The new manga include:

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Flung into a New World? Time to Lift the 200-Year Curse!

Isekai ni Otosareta... Jо̄ka wa Kihon! @comic

Title:Creators: Tai Nakashima,(original work)Summary: Akira Tennou, an unremarkable thirty-five-year-old man, gets hit by a truck on his way home from work and, after a brief experience in some mystical limbo, wakes up in a gloomy forest. This forest is beset by a sinister black mist—his memories of his little sister's lectures about fantasy novels tell him that it's probably under an evil curse. He soon encounters one of the forest's residents: an enormous silver wolf. At first the creature is hostile, but he finds that it's been corrupted by the same black mist, and he only needs to cry "Purify!" to banish the curse and heal the wolf. Akira discovers that the residents of the forest are all animals, and once purified, they are far from feral beasts.

His newfound magic allows him to speak to his new animal companions; he finds that they are intelligent and the rightful rulers of the forest. Akira decides to explore this new world, purifying the land and its inhabitants as he goes. But the source of the cursed mist can't be far away...



Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

My Tiny Senpai

Title:Creator:Summary: At his job, Shinozaki has this senpai, Katase. She's short and cute, and she absolutely loves to praise her dear kohai! Shinozaki's day is chock-full of her lighthearted teasing, and he's totally okay with it! But when it comes to expressing their feelings for each other, neither senpai nor kohai seems able to work up the courage. With the office peanut gallery cheering them on, including manager Akina and coworker Hayakawa, will this adorable pair ever get together?!

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

My Fiancé Cheated, But a New Love Rings!

Konyakusha no Uwaki Genba wo Michatta no de Hajimari no Kane ga Narimashita @comic

Title:Creators: Azumaya, Ehito (original work)Summary: The future looks bleak for Sophelia von Lotus. The behavior of her arranged fiancé, the crown prince, leaves much to be desired, and her family makes her feel like a stranger in her own home. Even so, she is committed to her duties as the future crown princess, enduring hardship and humiliation alike for the good of the kingdom. That is, until Sophelia catches her husband-to-be in a compromising position with her younger sister!

Seeing her chance to escape the miserable future awaiting her, Sophelia screams to alert everyone to her fiancé's indiscretion, and help comes running in the shape of Sir Livionis, a dashing knight (and longtime secret admirer) who urges her to run away with him. Abandoning the only life she has ever known, Sophelia takes his hand and tumbles into a heartstopping romance and a completely new life. But what awaits this young couple as a new love rings?



Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.