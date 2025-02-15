News
Chainsaw Man Tops Bookscan's January Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
posted on by Adriana Hazra
This month's list featured 15 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 17
- #2 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 13
- #4 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 24
- #5 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 1
- #7 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #8 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #10 — Takuma Yokota and Katsura Ise's Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga volume 2
- #11 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 21
- #12 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus volume 1
- #13 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 2
- #14 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #15 — Takehiko Inoue's Vagabond Definitive Edition volume 1
- #16 — Yuuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days volume 16
- #17 — Kamome Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier volume 13
- #20 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 2
The 10th, first, ninth, sixth, and seventh volumes of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #3, #6, #9, #18, and #19, respectively.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)