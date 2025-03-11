News
My Hero Academia Tops Bookscan's February Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
posted on by Adriana Hazra
This month's list featured 14 manga volumes, including:
- #2 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 40
- #3 — Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi volume 2
- #4 — Yukinobu Tatsu's DAN DA DAN volume 11
- #7 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 17
- #8 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 12
- #9 — Sumiko Arai's The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All volume 2
- #10 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 13
- #12 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #13 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 24
- #15 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus volume 1
- #16 — Yukinobu Tatsu's DAN DA DAN volume 1
- #17 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #18 — Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End volume 12
The 11th, first, 10th, ninth, sixth, and seventh volumes of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #1, #5, #6, #11, #19, and #20, respectively.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)