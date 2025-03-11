×
News
My Hero Academia Tops Bookscan's February Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.

posted on by Adriana Hazra
14 manga including Kagurabachi, DAN DA DAN, Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No. 8 make list

Image via Amazon
© Kōhei Horikoshi, Shueisha Inc., VIZ Media LLC
The 40th volume of Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for February.

This month's list featured 14 manga volumes, including:

The 11th, first, 10th, ninth, sixth, and seventh volumes of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #1, #5, #6, #11, #19, and #20, respectively.

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

