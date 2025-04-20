×
News
Jujutsu Kaisen Tops Bookscan's March Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Solo Leveling takes 5 spots; One Piece, Berserk, Apothecary Diaries, more rank

Image via Amazon
© Gege Akutami, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media
The 25th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for March.

This month's list featured 12 manga volumes, including:

The first, 11th, 10th, second, and ninth volumes of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #2, #4, #6, #15, and #17, respectively.

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

