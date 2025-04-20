News
Jujutsu Kaisen Tops Bookscan's March Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
posted on by Adriana Hazra
This month's list featured 12 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25
- #3 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 108
- #7 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #8 — Natsu Hyūga, Itsuki Nanao, and Nekokurage's The Apothecary Diaries volume 13
- #9 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #10 — Kentarō Miura, Studio Gaga, and Kouji Mori's Berserk volume 42
- #11 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus volume 1
- #13 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 12
- #14 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 40
- #16 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 17
- #18 — Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock volume 1
- #20 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
The first, 11th, 10th, second, and ninth volumes of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #2, #4, #6, #15, and #17, respectively.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)