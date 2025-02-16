The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novels Get TV Anime

Kadokawa announced on Sunday that Toru Shirogane 's The Kept Man of the Princess Knight ( Himekishi-sama no Himo ) light novel series will receive an anime adaptation.

The announcement trailer previews the voices of Arwin and Matthew.

The series stars Mikako Komatsu as the princess knight Arwin (left below) and Junichi Suwabe (right) as her kept man Matthew.

) is directing the series at Blade.) is designing the characters based on the original light novel designs by) is in charge of series scripts.

Yen Press publishes the novels in English and describes the story:

The Dungeon City is a wicked place filled with crime, debauchery, and death. Its one shining light is Arwin, the beautiful Crimson Princess Knight. She and her brave party of adventurers descend into the dungeon at the city's center, seeking a legendary treasure with the power to rebuild the princess's fallen kingdom. Many yearn to be by her side, but that spot is already taken by Matthew, a man despised by all in town as a cowardly weakling. Everyone thinks he is scum who just spends her hard-earned money on booze, women, and gambling. No one in the city—not even the princess knight— knows what Matthew is truly capable of.

Shirogane's light novel series reached over 200,000 copies in circulation and won the 28th annual Dengeki Novel Awards grand prize. Kadokawa shipped the sixth novel volume on August 9. Yen Press shipped the third volume on October 15 and will ship the fourth volume on April 1.

Keyyang launched a manga adaptation of the light novel series. Kadokawa shipped the third compiled book volume on December 26. Yen Press publishes the manga in English and shipped the second compiled book volume on December 17.



Sources: e-mail correspondence, Dengeki Bunko 's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.