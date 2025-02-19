Kagaku×Bōken Survival! Anime Streaming on Jme TV

1st season premiered on October 5

Image via NHK Anime's X/Twitter account © Gomdori co., Kim Jeung-Wook, Han Hyun-Dong／Mirae N／Ludens Media／朝日新聞出版／NHK・NEP・東映アニメーション

NHK Cosmomedia America's Jme TV platform is now streaming the first season of Kagaku×Bōken Survival! ( Surviving Science! ), the television anime of the Kagaku Manga Survival (Science Manga Survival) study manga series, with Japanese audio. No English subtitles or audio is available.

The company describes the series:

No matter what difficulties they face, Geo, the "survival expert," and Dia, the "survival genius," fight to "never give up!" Together with their friends, they face a crisis with "courage" and "science"!

Other anime series available on the platform include the 2004 Black Jack series, four seasons of Case Closed , The Supernatural Sweet Shop , season 3 and 4 of Chibi Maruko-chan , Go Forward ( Massugu ni Ikō ), among other titles.

The platform is also streaming The Life of Budori Gusuko film.

The Kagaku×Bōken Survival! series will get a second season in October on the NHK Educational channel.

The anime's first season premiered on October 5 on the NHK Educational channel.



Source: JME via WTK's X/Twitter account