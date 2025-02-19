News
Kagaku×Bōken Survival! Anime Streaming on Jme TV
posted on by Anita Tai
NHK Cosmomedia America's Jme TV platform is now streaming the first season of Kagaku×Bōken Survival! (Surviving Science!), the television anime of the Kagaku Manga Survival (Science Manga Survival) study manga series, with Japanese audio. No English subtitles or audio is available.
The company describes the series:
No matter what difficulties they face, Geo, the "survival expert," and Dia, the "survival genius," fight to "never give up!" Together with their friends, they face a crisis with "courage" and "science"!
Other anime series available on the platform include the 2004Black Jack series, four seasons of Case Closed, The Supernatural Sweet Shop, season 3 and 4 of Chibi Maruko-chan, Go Forward (Massugu ni Ikō), among other titles.
The platform is also streaming The Life of Budori Gusuko film.
The Kagaku×Bōken Survival! series will get a second season in October on the NHK Educational channel.
The anime's first season premiered on October 5 on the NHK Educational channel.