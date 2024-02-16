Kagaku Manga Survival Study Manga Series Gets TV Anime

Study book series previously inspired 2 anime films

Asahi Shimbun revealed on Friday that the Kagaku Manga Survival (Science Manga Survival) study manga series is getting a television anime adaptation.

Image via Kagaku Manga Survival manga's Twitter account

The all-color manga and study book series launched in 2008. Asahi Shimbun has published 85 volumes for the series as of January 19. The series originated in South Korea by Gomdori Co. and illustrator Hyun-Dong Han. The series follows children in various adventurous situations while weaving information about science into the story.

The books have 14 million copies in circulation in Japan.

No Starch Press has released some of the series in English under the title Survive! Inside the Human Body .

Toei Animation produced a 100-second animated video for the manga in March 2019. At the time, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web website listed that the video was a pilot movie.

Toei produced an anime film adaptation of the manga titled Survive! Inside the Human Body ( Jintai no Survival ), which screened alongside the Ganbareiwa!! Robocon film in Japan starting in July 2020. A second film titled Shinkai no Survival! (Survive! In the Deep Sea) opened in Japan in August 2021.