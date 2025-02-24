Aki Akimoto's Mairimashita to Iwasetai Manga Ends in March

Manga about honey trap battle between young members of fighting yakuza families launched in 2023

Image via Amazon ©Aki Akimoto, Hakusensha

The April issue of'smagazine announced on Friday that's(I Want You to Say You Lose) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 24.

The manga centers on Benio Tsunemori and Nayuta Watanuki, the next generation representatives of the Tsunemori and Watanuki yakuza groups that have been fighting for generations. To settle the score, Benio and Nayuta get into a honey trap showdown and start living together. Benio does everything to make Nayuta fall for her, but ends up falling for him instead. What Benio does not know is that Nayuta has had crush on her for the longest time.

Akimoto launched the manga in LaLa magazine in December 2023. Hakusensha released the manga's first compiled book volume on August 5, and the second volume on December 5.

Akimoto's Kikaijikake no Marie (Mechanical Marie) manga will get a television anime adaptation. Akimoto first launched the manga as a one-shot in LaLa magazine in March 2020. The manga started its regular serialization in June 2020, and it ended in June 2023. Hakusensha published six volumes of the manga.

