Aki Akimoto's Kikaijikake no Marie Manga Gets TV Anime Adaptation

Love comedy manga about girl maid pretending to be robot launched in 2020

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine announced on Monday that Aki Akimoto 's Kikaijikake no Marie (Mechanical Marie) manga will get a television anime adaptation.

Akimoto also announced the anime adaptation on their X/ Twitter account with a two-panel manga:

Image via Aki Akimoto's X/Twitter account © Aki Akimoto

Image via Amazon Japan © Aki Akimoto, Hakusensha

The doting love comedy manga's story centers on Marie, a former genius martial artist who gets a new job as a personal maid to Aurthur, the heir to a large financial conglomerate. Marie's new master is cold-hearted and hates people, and she has to pretend to be a robot, or she may be executed if she is found to be a human. But Arthur, who is extremely kind to inanimate objects, starts to dote on Marie.

Akimoto first launched the manga as a one-shot in LaLa magazine in March 2020. The manga started its regular serialization in June 2020, and it ended in June 2023. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2020, and the sixth and final volume on September 5.

Akimoto launched a new manga titled Mairimashita to Iwasetai (I Want You to Say You Lose) in LaLa magazine on December 22. Hakusensha released the manga's first volume on Monday, which includes a spinoff story of Kikaijikake no Marie .

