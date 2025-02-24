Manga Author Wataru Nadatani Prepares to Launch New Manga

Image courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Manga authorrevealed on Saturday (Cat Day in Japan) on their X (formerly) account that they are preparing for a new series, and asked readers to wait for a little while. Nadatani did not reveal any other details about the new manga.

Nadatani launched the Cat + Crazy manga (pictured right) in Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine in October 2015, and ended it in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in April 2018. Dark Horse licensed the manga and will release the first volume on June 24.

Nadatani launched the Cat + Gamer ( Neko Gurashi no Gamer-san ) manga in Shōnen Sunday S in November 2018, and ended it in January 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth and final volume in April 2022. Dark Horse is releasing the manga in English, and will ship the seventh volume on Tuesday.

