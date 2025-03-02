Haruka Kawachi's Musashino Rondo Manga Gets Live-Action TV Series Adaptation on April 19

TV Asahi announced on Saturday that Haruka Kawachi 's Musashino Rondo manga will get a live-action television series, which will premiere on the channel's "Oshi Dora (Drama) Saturday" programming block on April 19 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

Image via TV Asahi's Oshi Dora Saturday X/Twitter account ©tv asahi

The series will star Ae! boy band member Yoshinori Masakado as Ryūhei Agawa, and actress Rin Takanashi as Tamaki Musashibara (both featured in above visual). This is Masakado's first lead role in a drama series.

Keita Motohashi is one of the series directors, and Yukako Shimizu and Kanna Wakasugi are writing the script.

The manga's story centers on 25-year-old Ryūhei Agawa, the son of a soba restaurant owner who has had a crush on his 35-year-old neighbor Tamaki Musashibara since he was a child. He tried to confess to her twice during his teenage years, but Tamaki treats Ryūhei like family, and never noticed him because of their 10-year age difference. Ryūhei is on the verge of giving up hope, until a rival suddenly appears and he decides to fight back and make Tamaki fall for him.

Kawachi launched the ongoing manga in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in 2020. Shodensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2021, and the fourth volume on September 6.

Kawachi's Natsuyuki Rendezvous manga received an anime adaptation on Fuji TV 's Noitamina block in 2012, the same year the manga ended.

Kawachi launched the Request o Yoroshiku ( Welcome Your Request ) manga in Feel Young in September 2014 and ended it in 2019. Shodensha published the manga's fifth and final volume in 2020.

JManga published Kawachi's Sekine's Love manga in English.

Sources: Musashino Rondo live-action series' website, Comic Natalie