Sorairo Utility Anime Casts Maria Naganawa

Naganawa plays Hina Yoarashi in golf-themed original anime

The official website for the Sorairo Utility television anime announced on Wednesday that Maria Naganawa is playing Hina Yoarashi, a rich genius golfer living in America:

Image via Sorairo Utility anime's website © Sorairo Utility

She appears in the 10th episode on Friday, previewed in the video below:

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon © Sorairo Utility

Theanime premiered on January 3 on thechannel at 25:00 JST (effectively, January 4 at 1:00 a.m. JST).is streaming the anime. The series is also streaming on, and other international streaming platforms.

Kengo Saitō is returning to direct the anime series at Yostar Pictures and is also designing the characters. Yū Satō ( The Legendary Hero is Dead! , Kotaro Lives Alone ) is supervising the series scripts. Satō is also writing the scripts with Aya Satsuki ( Too Cute Crisis ) and Aki Mizuki . Kota Nozomi , who wrote the script for the Sorairo Utility special, is credited for collaborating on the original concept.

Additional staff includes:

Masayoshi Ōishi wrote the lyrics for, composed, and arranged the opening song "Be the hero! feat. Airi Suzuki ." Oishi invited Suzuki — whose parents are professional golfers — to perform the duet with him. Singer-songwriter Moeka Yahagi is performing the ending theme song "Horizon."

Pony Canyon describes the series:

"At this rate, I'll just graduate as a plain background character A!" Minami Aoba was troubled. She had no particular strengths or things she wanted to do. Is it okay for her high school life to end as such an ordinary supporting character!? Leaving school behind, Minami searches for her own "special uniqueness." She stumbles upon the nearby golf practice range by chance. Approached by part-time worker Haruka Akane, Minami grasps the golf club—the "utility." And thus, it was the encounter between Minami and golf. Winning is not the only thing in golf! Everything related to golf is enjoyable! Together with the genius golfer Haruka and Ayaka Hoshimi, who aspires to be an influencer, they seek the moment when they can become the "protagonist"! As a super beginner, Minami swings her club once again today.

The original anime special aired in December 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.