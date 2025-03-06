The Too-Perfect Saint Anime Reveals Opening Song, April 9 TV Debut

The official website for the television anime of Kōki Fuyutsuki 's The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom ( Kanpeki Sugite Kawaige ga Nai to Konyaku Haki Sareta Seijo wa Ringoku ni Urareru ) light novel series revealed on Thursday the anime's key visual, opening theme song by Riria. , and April 9 television premiere. The anime's website started streaming a short promotional video for Riria. 's opening theme song "Ai toka." (Something Like Love.).

The anime will premiere on April 9 on the TV Tokyo channel at 24:00 JST (effectively, April 10 at 12 midnight), and on TV Aichi at 25:30 JST (1:30 a.m.). The anime will air on the AT-X channel on April 10 and on BS Asahi on April 11.

The anime will have an advance screening event of its first two episodes on March 29 at the EX Tower in Tokyo.

The anime stars:

Shuu Watanabe ( Naruto Shippūden , Shinobi no Ittoki ) is directing at TROYCA , and Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is overseeing the series scripts. Shūhei Yamamoto ( Beast Tamer , Kakushigoto ) is designing the characters. Keiichirō Ōchi ( Aikatsu! , My Tiny Senpai ), Takayo Ikami ( Brothers Conflict , Assassins Pride ), and Sayaka Harada are writing the scripts, and Takaaki Nakahashi ( Peach Boy Riverside ) is composing the music.

Seven Seas licensed the novel series and Mago Ayakita 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Philia's family has produced saints for generations. It's no surprise that she's known as the greatest saint of all time—and set to marry the second prince, Julius. What no one expects is for Julius to call off the engagement, claiming that Philia's perfection makes her charmless and unlikable. To add insult to injury, Philia is packed off to a neighboring country in exchange for gold and resources, forcing her to leave her homeland! Despite bracing herself for mistreatment, Philia finds a warm welcome in her new town, where she puts her saintly abilities to good use erecting barriers against monsters and curing epidemics. But even as she flourishes in her new life, her homeland is under threat of destruction!

Fuyutsuki debuted the series as a web novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in July 2020. The story concluded in January 2022. Overlap shipped the seventh compiled book volume on December 25.

The series received a manga adaptation by Ayakita on Overlap 's Comic Gardo platform in November 2021. Overlap shipped the fifth compiled book volume in June 2024.

Sources: The Too-Perfect Saint anime's website, Comic Natalie