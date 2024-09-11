Seven Seas Licenses Now That We Draw, You Are My Alpha, Choking on Love Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the following titles:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

Kakunaru Ue wa

Title:) mangaAuthor(s):(story),(art)Release Date: February 2025 (volume 1)Summary: Dweeby high schooler Uehara Yuuki has created the perfect romantic comedy heroine—she's bashful, airheaded, and completely chaste. When an editor at Uehara's dream publisher coldly dismisses his manga story as trite and lacking realism, it sends Uehara into a spiral of despair that pushes him into the path of his bubbly, gorgeous classmate, Miyamoto Niina—an aspiring manga artist herself! Having gotten similar feedback on her own manga, Miyamoto proposes she and Uehara engage in a fake relationship, since neither of them have any romantic experience. But Miyamoto is far from the perfect heroine Uehara's concocted, and he certainly isn't the cocky hero from her story either. Can their wacky relationship turn their manga dreams into reality, or will it lead to even more comic disasters?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom

Kanpeki Sugite Kawaige ga Nai to Konyaku Haki Sareta Seijo wa Ringoku ni Urareru

Title:) light novels and mangaAuthor(s):(original light novel story), Masami (original light novel art), Mago Ayakita (manga adaptation art)Release Date: February 2025 (volumes 1 of both light novels and manga; light novel to run under Airship imprint)Summary: Philia's family has produced saints for generations. It's no surprise that she's known as the greatest saint of all time—and set to marry the second prince, Julius. What no one expects is for Julius to call off the engagement, claiming that Philia's perfection makes her charmless and unlikable. To add insult to injury, Philia is packed off to a neighboring country in exchange for gold and resources, forcing her to leave her homeland! Despite bracing herself for mistreatment, Philia finds a warm welcome in her new town, where she puts her saintly abilities to good use erecting barriers against monsters and curing epidemics. But even as she flourishes in her new life, her homeland is under threat of destruction!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

Hime to Onna Yūsha ga Musubareru no 12 no Seikōi

Title:) mangaAuthor(s):Release Date: March 2025 (volume 1 underimprint)Summary: When Princess Sephilia and the fearless heroine Lenaria were young, they pledged their futures to one another. But when Lenaria returns triumphant after slaying the demon lord, it's not the princess's hand in marriage she requests—it's her royal panties! Cursed by the demon lord in its final moments, Lenaria must now perform twelve wildly perverted acts to lift the spell that threatens her very soul.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

You Are My Alpha

Kimi wa Alpha

Title:) mangaAuthor(s):Release Date: March 2025 (underimprint)Summary: Shunya and Ryota are honor students attending a prestigious high school exclusively for male alphas. And while their alpha nature places them at the top of the social hierarchy, these two friends hope to one day create new medicines that help omegas instead and put an end to the discrimination they face. But everything changes in an instant when Shunya suddenly manifests as an omega himself and goes into heat! With his best friend now vulnerable to attack by their alpha classmates, will Ryota be able to protect him and realize their dream? Or will they both fall prey to the instincts they've tried so hard to resist?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

Choking on Love

Title:) mangaAuthor(s):Release Date: February 2025 (volume 1)Summary: Hibari, a single-minded art student with dreams of becoming a graphic designer, feels insecure about being "ordinary" compared to her peers. Gaku, a free-spirited guitarist from the same university, turns her world upside down after a chaotic encounter at a ramen shop. Hibari wants nothing more than to escape the disorder Gaku brings to her perfectly planned life. But as he slowly breaks down her walls, Hibari starts to realize that a little chaos might be just what she needs.

Seven Seas Entertainment also licensed Face Park's The Missing “O” manhwa /webtoon series for a January 2025 release (volume 1), as well as Priest's Silent Reading: Mo Du danmei novel series for a fall 2025 release (volume 1).

Source: Press release