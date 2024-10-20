The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novels Get 2025 TV Anime

The live-streamed "5th Overlap Bunko All-Star Roundup Special" debuted a promotional video that announced a 2025 television anime of Kōki Fuyutsuki 's The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom (Kanpeki Sugite Kawaigeganai to Konyaku Haki Sareta Seijo wa Ringoku ni Urareru) light novel series.

Seven Seas licensed the novel series and Mago Ayakita's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Philia's family has produced saints for generations. It's no surprise that she's known as the greatest saint of all time—and set to marry the second prince, Julius. What no one expects is for Julius to call off the engagement, claiming that Philia's perfection makes her charmless and unlikable. To add insult to injury, Philia is packed off to a neighboring country in exchange for gold and resources, forcing her to leave her homeland! Despite bracing herself for mistreatment, Philia finds a warm welcome in her new town, where she puts her saintly abilities to good use erecting barriers against monsters and curing epidemics. But even as she flourishes in her new life, her homeland is under threat of destruction!

Yui Ishikawa stars as Philia.

Shuu Watanabe is directing at TROYCA , and Keiichirō Ōchi is overseeing the series scripts. Shūhei Yamamoto is designing the characters.

Source: 5th Overlap Bunko All-Star Roundup Special stream