Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through TV Anime Reveals Main Cast

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Umikaze Minamino 's Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through ( Majutsu-shi Kunon wa Mieteiru ) light novel series revealed the anime's main cast and teaser visual on Monday.

Image courtesy of Point Set

The anime will star:

Saori Hayami as Kunon Gurion

Illustration by Laruha Image courtesy of Point Set

Maaya Uchida as Iko

Illustration by Laruha Image courtesy of Point Set

Hayami and Saori will appear in the anime's special stage at the AnimeJapan 2025 event on March 23.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Born blind, Kunon aims to be the first person to use water magic to create new eyes for himself. After five months of study, he has already surpassed his teacher, and continues to grow his talents. Not only can his magic help him sense color, but he can also use it to make handy items and even conjure a whole cat! Word of his skills and ingenuity soon reach the court and earn him a spot as disciple to the most powerful magician in the land. But is his ultimate goal even attainable?

Minamino launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2021, and the story is ongoing. The series topped the general yearly ranking on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in August 2022.

Kadokawa began releasing compiled novel volumes for the series with illustrations by Laruha in March 2022, and released the seventh volume on Monday.

La-na launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine in April 2022. Kadokawa released the fifth manga volume on November 22.

