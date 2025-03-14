Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota Manga Gets TV Anime

NBC Universal announced on Friday that Fuyu Azuma 's Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota ( Kao ni Denai Kashiwada-san to Kao ni Deru О̄ta-kun ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

Image via Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota anime's website ©東ふゆ/KADOKAWA/顔に出ない柏田さんと顔に出る太田君製作委員会

Azuma drew an image to celebrate the announcement.

The anime stars:

Tomohiro Kamitani ( MIX Season 2 , Katana Maidens – Tomoshibi ) is directing the anime at STUDIO POLON . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Naoto Nakamura ( A Certain Magical Index II ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Yukari Hashimoto ( Mr. Osomatsu ) and Tetsuya Shitara ( Matsuinu ) are composing the music

Other staff members include:

BookWalker Global and MangaPlaza are both publishing the manga in English. BookWalker Global describes the story:

Kashiwada is a girl who never shows emotions on her face. Oota always tries to surprise her...but never succeeds. Kashiwada and Oota are classmates at a junior high school.

Oota is always thinking of pranks to surprise Kashiwada, but he always fails. Kashiwada likes to look at Oota, for he shows his emotions on his face too much. They look like opposite type of people, but they both care about each other.

"Look, Oota is up to something..." Other classmates love to see the unique relationship between them. A heart-warming love comedy which takes place in an ordinary junior high school in Japan.

Azuma launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Sharp# site in July 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume in July 2023. Kadokawa published the first volume of the Kao ni Denai Kashiwada-san to Kao ni Deru О̄ta-kun+ manga in May 2024.

Seven Arcs previously animated an ad for the manga in 2022.

Source: Kao ni Denai Kashiwada-san to Kao ni Deru О̄ta-kun anime's website via Ota-Suke





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.