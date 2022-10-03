News
Seven Arcs Animates Kao ni Denai Kashiwada-san to Kao ni Deru О̄ta-kun Manga's Ad
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kadokawa began streaming an animated advertisement for Fuyu Azuma's Kao ni Denai Kashiwada-san to Kao ni Deru О̄ta-kun (Expressionless Kashiwada-san and Emotional О̄ta-kun) manga on Monday. Seven Arcs animated the video:
Shiori Mikami plays Kashiwada in the video, and Daisuke Kishio plays О̄ta.
Yui Kinoshita (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) directed, supervised, designed the characters, and wrote the storyboard for the ad. Risa Yoshida was an animation director.
Azuma launched the manga on Kadokawa's Dra Dra Sharp# site in July 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on July 8. The story follows Kashiwada, a junior high school girl who shows no expressions no matter how much she is teased, and О̄ta, a boy who messes with her.
Seven Arcs Group is the parent company of three affiliated companies tied to animation production: Arcturus, Seven Arcs, and Seven Arcs Pictures.
Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, the parent company of the Japanese television network TBS, acquired Seven Arcs Groups in December 2017, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. The company made a full-scale investment of 2.5 billion yen (about US$21.6 million) in Seven Arcs Group in January.
Seven Arcs' works under TBS include Blue Period, TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, and Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl. Seven Arcs is known for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise. Seven Arcs Pictures' first major project after the acquisition was the television anime of the Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryū to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons light novel series.
Sources: Kadokawa's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie