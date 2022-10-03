Seven Arcs Animates Kao ni Denai Kashiwada-san to Kao ni Deru О̄ta-kun Manga's Ad

Kadokawa began streaming an animated advertisement for Fuyu Azuma's Kao ni Denai Kashiwada-san to Kao ni Deru О̄ta-kun (Expressionless Kashiwada-san and Emotional О̄ta-kun) manga on Monday. Seven Arcs animated the video:

Shiori Mikami plays Kashiwada in the video, and Daisuke Kishio plays О̄ta.

Yui Kinoshita ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) directed, supervised, designed the characters, and wrote the storyboard for the ad. Risa Yoshida was an animation director.

Azuma launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Sharp# site in July 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on July 8. The story follows Kashiwada, a junior high school girl who shows no expressions no matter how much she is teased, and О̄ta, a boy who messes with her.

Seven Arcs Group is the parent company of three affiliated companies tied to animation production: Arcturus, Seven Arcs , and Seven Arcs Pictures .

Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, the parent company of the Japanese television network TBS , acquired Seven Arcs Groups in December 2017, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. The company made a full-scale investment of 2.5 billion yen (about US$21.6 million) in Seven Arcs Group in January.

Seven Arcs ' works under TBS include Blue Period , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , and Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl . Seven Arcs is known for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise . Seven Arcs Pictures ' first major project after the acquisition was the television anime of the Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryū to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons light novel series.