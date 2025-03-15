'Uglymug, Epicfighter' Anime Announces 3 Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Ryō Hiromatsu 's Busamen Gachi Fighter ( Uglymug, Epicfighter ) novel announced three more cast members on Saturday:

Junichi Suwabe voices the protagonist Shigeru Yoshioka.

EGG FIRM is producing the anime, and White Fox is in charge of animation production.

Image via Amazon Japan © Ryo Hiromatsu, Osamu Kozuki, Square Enix

Uglymug, Epicfighter

His looks are -255, touching girls causes him pain, and sexual acts will literally tear him apart. Just what can our ex-salesman Shigeru get in the other world in exchange for such inconveniences...? This is an epic tale of one very ugly, but ridiculously strong man!

's publishes the novel's manga adaptation byunder the English title, and describes the story:

Kozuki launched the first manga adaptation in Monthly Big Gangan in 2017, and the series ended in 2020. Square Enix published six compiled book volumes of the manga.

Hiromatsu launched the novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2015, and published the final chapter in October 2022. Kobunsha published one volume of the novel in 2018.



Sources: Busa-men Gachi-Fighter anime's website, Comic Natalie