'Uglymug, Epicfighter' Anime Announces 3 Cast Members
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for the television anime of Ryō Hiromatsu's Busamen Gachi Fighter (Uglymug, Epicfighter) novel announced three more cast members on Saturday:
━━━━━━━━━━— TVアニメ『ブサメンガチファイター』 (@busamen_gachi_f) March 15, 2025
#ブサガチ
キャラビジュアル公開
━━━━━━━━━━
聖華
cv.#稲垣好
純粋無垢で世間知らずなお嬢様気質の美人。
人を憎まない優しい心の持ち主だが、思ったことをすぐに口にしてしまう子供っぽい一面も。
▼公式HPhttps://t.co/hEXIeJMjC6 pic.twitter.com/ppkxmsl5e8
Kento Shiraishi as Seiji
━━━━━━━━━━— TVアニメ『ブサメンガチファイター』 (@busamen_gachi_f) March 15, 2025
#ブサガチ
キャラビジュアル公開
━━━━━━━━━━
誠司
cv.#白石兼斗
さわやかなイケメンで、情にアツい。
統率力が高く、パーティーのリーダーを担う。
基本的にまっすぐで良い人だが、中二病な一面も…。
▼公式HPhttps://t.co/hEXIeJMjC6 pic.twitter.com/eVnLpjDci6
Maaya Uchida as Leeds
━━━━━━━━━━— TVアニメ『ブサメンガチファイター』 (@busamen_gachi_f) March 15, 2025
#ブサガチ
キャラビジュアル公開
━━━━━━━━━━
リーズ
cv.#内田真礼
本名不明の謎多きロリっ子。
「リーズ」は本名を明かさない彼女に聖華がつけたニックネーム。
身のこなしが軽く、身体能力が高い。
▼公式HPhttps://t.co/hEXIeJMjC6 pic.twitter.com/CGbftlNWlP
Junichi Suwabe voices the protagonist Shigeru Yoshioka.
EGG FIRM is producing the anime, and White Fox is in charge of animation production.Square Enix's Manga UP! Global publishes the novel's manga adaptation by Osamu Kozuki under the English title Uglymug, Epicfighter, and describes the story:
His looks are -255, touching girls causes him pain, and sexual acts will literally tear him apart. Just what can our ex-salesman Shigeru get in the other world in exchange for such inconveniences...? This is an epic tale of one very ugly, but ridiculously strong man!
Kozuki launched the first manga adaptation in Monthly Big Gangan in 2017, and the series ended in 2020. Square Enix published six compiled book volumes of the manga.
Hiromatsu launched the novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2015, and published the final chapter in October 2022. Kobunsha published one volume of the novel in 2018.
Sources: Busa-men Gachi-Fighter anime's website, Comic Natalie