Kodansha USA Announces Parasyte Manga's Black & White Print Edition with New Translation

New edition to feature restored art, updated interior designs, new covers

Kodansha USA revealed on Tuesday a new black-and-white paperback print edition of Hitoshi Iwaaki 's Parasyte ( Kiseiju ) manga scheduled for release in fall 2025. This version will feature an updated translation along with the original black-and-white art restored, updated interior design, and new cover designs.

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA © Kodansha USA, Hitoshi Iwaaki

The company describes the story:

In the world of Parasyte : Teenager Shinichi wakes up one night to discover a creature crawling under the skin of his right arm. This is a Parasite, a creature that takes control of a person's body and turns it into a shapeshifting monstrosity hungry for human flesh. Shinichi has managed to stop his parasite with a tourniquet, and as a result, it takes over only his arm, leaving two consciousnesses sharing one body and dependent on each other to survive. As parasites take control of more and more people, rumors spread of brutal murders committed by terrible abominations—heads splitting open to reveal mouths of sharp teeth, batlike wings erupting from backs, blades tearing through soft bellies. Only Shinichi knows for sure that these rumors are all true. But can he find a way to live without destroying everyone he cares about, much less save the rest of humanity?

The new collection will be eight volumes in total and feature the updated translation, lettering, and size of the Parasyte Full Color Collection .

Iwaaki's original manga was serialized in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 1990-1995.

Kodansha USA published the series in English. The company also published the Neo Kiseijū tribute manga series under the title Neo Parasyte m in 2017, which features stories by different artists, including Ohta. The tribute manga ran from September 2014 to March 2016 in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine.

The manga most recently inspired a television anime adaptation in 2014, and two live-action films in 2014 and 2015.

Moare Ohta debuted the Parasyte Reversi ( Kiseijū Reversi ) action-horror manga based on the original series on Kodansha 's Comic Days service in March 2018, and ended it in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in July 2021. Kodansha USA publishes the series in English.

The manga inspired a South Korean live-action adaptation titled Parasyte: The Grey ( Kiseiju: The Grey ) that debuted worldwide on Netflix in April 2024.

Source: Email correspondence