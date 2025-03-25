Studio 4°C's ChaO Anime Film Announces Cast, August 15 Debut in Teaser

The staff for Studio 4°C 's new anime feature film ChaO revealed its cast, teaser video, key visual, and August 15 opening date on Wednesday.

Image via x.com © 2025「ChaO」製作委員会

The taglines on the visual reads, "Their encounter is a miracle," and "This summer, you can encounter a new-age mermaid princess like you've never seen!"

Image via x.com © 2025「ChaO」製作委員会

Ōji Suzuka ( Kimi ni Todoke , The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes ), left above, plays Stefan, a salaryman at a ship-making company. Anna Yamada ( Golden Kamuy , Saki ) plays ChaO , the pure princess of the mermaid kingdom.

The film will playing in Japanese theaters beginning on August 15.

Studio 4°C describes the story:

A future society where humans and mermaids coexist. Stephen, an office worker, is suddenly asked to marry by Chao, a princess of the mermaid kingdom! A 100% pure love story!

Yasuhiro Aoki ( Kimagure Robot , Tweeny Witches ) is directing the film at Studio 4°C , and Hirokazu Kojima ( Deadman Wonderland , Coyote Ragtime Show ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Hiroshi Takiguchi ( Ajin , The Case of Hana & Alice , The Garden of Words ) is the art director. Takatsugi Muramatsu ( Mary and The Witch's Flower , Phoenix: Eden17 ) will compose the soundtrack. Toei will distribute the film.

Oricon reported that Studio 4°C had been secretly working on the film for the last seven years. Producer Eiko Tanaka stated in the film's January press conference that the film is hand drawn with more than 100,000 drawings.