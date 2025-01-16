Studio 4°C Reveals ChaO Anime Film Premiering This Summer

Toei announced during its 2025-2026 lineup press conference on Thursday that Studio 4°C is producing a new anime feature film titled ChaO that will debut this summer.

Studio 4°C additionally revealed a visual, staff, and a synopsis for the film.

Yasuhiro Aoki ( Kimagure Robot , Tweeny Witches ) is directing the film at Studio 4°C , and Hirokazu Kojima ( Deadman Wonderland , Coyote Ragtime Show ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Hiroshi Takiguchi ( Ajin , The Case of Hana & Alice , The Garden of Words ) is the art director. Toei will distribute the film.

Studio 4°C describes the story:

A future society where humans and mermaids coexist. Stephen, an office worker, is suddenly asked to marry by Chao, a princess of the mermaid kingdom! A 100% pure love story!

Oricon reported that Studio 4°C had been secretly working on the film for the last seven years. Producer Eiko Tanaka stated during the press conference that the film is hand drawn with more than 100,000 drawings.