Mai Matsuda's Hōkago Kitaku Biyori Manga Gets Anime

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Futabasha 's Web Action service revealed on Thursday that Mai Matsuda 's Hōkago Kitaku Biyori (A Fine Day for Going Home After School) manga has an anime adaptation in the works. The announcement did not reveal the format for the anime.

Image via Futabasha's website © Mai Matsuda, Futabasha

The manga centers on Shun, a new student who is invited to be a part of the "Go-Home Club" (a Japanese slang term for people who do not participate in afterschool club activities and go home instead) by a girl nicknamed "Go Home." While at first he refuses, the girl does not seem to take no for an answer, and he is forced into going along with her.

Matsuda launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in August 2023. Futabasha released the fourth volume on Thursday.

Matsuda launched the Hikaru in the Light! manga in Manga Action in May 2021, and ended it in August 2022. Futabasha published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Azuki licensed the manga, and released all four volumes in English.