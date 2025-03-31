Disgaea Creator Sohei Niikawa Announces New Company SuperNiche

Entertainment company to produce novels, manga, music, music, among other media

Former Nippon Ichi Software president Sohei Niikawa revealed his new entertainment company SuperNiche on Monday, along with its official website.

Image via SuperNiche's website © SuperNiche LLC.

The website lists two projects the company is involved with, including the Etrange Overlord game based on Roman Kitayama's novel series of the same name, and an untitled project.

The official website states SuperNiche aims to produce novels, manga, games, music, videos, among other media.

Niikawa resigned from his position of Nippon Ichi Software president in 2022 due to personal reasons.

Niikawa joined Nippon Ichi Software in 1996. He worked for five years in sales and promotion. He became president and CEO in 2009. He discussed his rise within the company with ANN in an interview in 2012. Niikawa also served as president of NIS America . He is often credited with the creation of the Disgaea game series.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.