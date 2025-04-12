ZUN Reveals 20th Entry in Touhou Project Main Game Series

New Touhou Kinjōkyō: Fossilized Wonders entry to be traditional bullet-hell game

Japanese dōjin developer ZUN (founder and sole member of the Team Shanghai Alice dōjin game developer circle) announced a new game for his Touhou Project series on Saturday. The game is the 20th game in the main series and is titled Touhou Kinjōkyō: Fossilized Wonders .

Image via Touhou Project's website © 2025 ZUN

ZUN stated this new entry is a traditional bullet-hell game in which the aim is to enjoy the traditional bullet-hell style in a comfortable way. In the game players will collect eight strange stones to then challenge enemies. The protagonists will be Reimu and Marisa. ZUN has posted several screenshots on the Touhou Project website.

ZUN plans to release the game at the Comiket 106 event on August 16-17, but will first release a demo at the "Hakurei Jinja Reitaisai" event on May 5. The game will also have a release on Steam .

The 19th entry in the main series, Touhou Juuouen ~ Unfinished Dream of All Living Ghost. , released on Steam with Japanese support only in August 2023. The game also released at the Comiket 102 event at the same time. The game had competitive split-screen gameplay where characters dodge attack patters while unleashing their own patterns on their opposing character.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first game in the series, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.

Playism released Touhou: Double Dealing Character in May 2015 as the first official release of any game in the Touhou Project series in English-speaking territories. Playism, NIS America , and XSEED Games have released some of the fan-made games based on the franchise.

Sources: Touhou Project's website, Gamer