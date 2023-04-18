ZUN Announces Touhou Project's 19th Game

Japanese dōjin developer ZUN (founder and sole member of the Team Shanghai Alice dōjin game developer circle) announced a new game for his Touhou Project series on Tuesday. The game is the 19th game in the main series and is titled Touhou Jūōen: Unfinished Dream of All Living Ghost .

上海アリス幻樂団 ©東方よもやま委員会

ZUN stated that he plans to release a demo at the "Hakurei Jinja Reitaisai" event on May 7, with the final game planned for release during this year's summer Comiket on August 12-13. The game will also have a release on Steam . The game will have competitive split-screen gameplay where characters dodge attack patters while unleashing their own patterns on their opposing character. The gameplay will be similar to Phantasmagoria of Flower View and Phantasmagoria of Dim.Dream , the ninth and third respective Touhou games, which used a similar split-screen competitive concept.

Touhou Kōryūdō: Unconnected Marketeers , the 18th and latest main installment in the Touhou Project series, debuted in May 2021. The game also got a release on Steam .

Team Shanghai Alice released the first game in the series, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.

Playism released Touhou: Double Dealing Character in May 2015 as the first official release of any game in the Touhou Project series in English-speaking territories. Playism, NIS America , and XSEED Games have released some of the fan-made games based on the franchise .