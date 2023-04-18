News
ZUN Announces Touhou Project's 19th Game
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Japanese dōjin developer ZUN (founder and sole member of the Team Shanghai Alice dōjin game developer circle) announced a new game for his Touhou Project series on Tuesday. The game is the 19th game in the main series and is titled Touhou Jūōen: Unfinished Dream of All Living Ghost.
ZUN stated that he plans to release a demo at the "Hakurei Jinja Reitaisai" event on May 7, with the final game planned for release during this year's summer Comiket on August 12-13. The game will also have a release on Steam. The game will have competitive split-screen gameplay where characters dodge attack patters while unleashing their own patterns on their opposing character. The gameplay will be similar to Phantasmagoria of Flower View and Phantasmagoria of Dim.Dream, the ninth and third respective Touhou games, which used a similar split-screen competitive concept.
Touhou Kōryūdō: Unconnected Marketeers, the 18th and latest main installment in the Touhou Project series, debuted in May 2021. The game also got a release on Steam.
Team Shanghai Alice released the first game in the series, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers, in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.
Playism released Touhou: Double Dealing Character in May 2015 as the first official release of any game in the Touhou Project series in English-speaking territories. Playism, NIS America, and XSEED Games have released some of the fan-made games based on the franchise.
Sources: ZUN's official Twitter account, Touhou's official website via Otasuke