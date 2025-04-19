News
You and Idol Precure Anime Film's Teaser Announces September 12 Opening
posted on by Egan Loo
The film for You and Idol Precure♪ (Kimi to Idol Precure♪), the 22nd main anime entry in the Precure franchise, debuted a teaser trailer and a teaser visual on Sunday. Both announced that Eiga Kimi to Idol Precure♪ (You and Idol Precure♪ the Movie) will open on September 12.
The You and Idol Precure♪ television anime premiered on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 other affiliated channels throughout Japan on February 2 at 8:30 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.
The story begins in Hanamichi Town with Uta Sakura, a second-year middle school student who loves to sing. One day while walking her dog Kyū-chan, she discovers a giant peach-like object floating down the river and encounters Purirun, a cute fairy who came looking for the legendary savior Idol Precure. Purirun's home Kirakiland is threatened by the Chokkiri gang's boss Darkiine. Just then, the "sparkle" of Hanamichi Town's residents is stolen by the Chokkiri gang. Uta proclaims, "I want to sparkle! With my song!" and transforms into Cure Idol.
Chiaki Kon (Eiga HappinessCharge PreCure! Ningyō no Kuni no Ballerina, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal) serves as the series director, and Yoichi Kato (Wonderful Precure! The Movie!, Aikatsu!) is overseeing the series scripts. Miho Sugimoto is designing the characters. Rie Iida is designing the art, and Tong Nian Chen is directing the art. Kumiko Yanagisawa is the color key artist. Erika Fukasawa (Wonderful Precure!, Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure) and Misaki Umase (Kaina of the Great Snow Sea, To Be Hero X) are composing the music.
Sources: You and Idol Precure film's website, Comic Natalie